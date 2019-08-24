South State Holding in Bp Plc Spons Adr (BP) Boosted by $490,759 as Stock Value Declined; Groupon (GRPN) Holder Indaba Capital Management LP Lowered Its Stake

South State Corp increased its stake in Bp Plc Spons Adr (BP) by 6.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp bought 11,413 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 195,617 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.55 million, up from 184,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Bp Plc Spons Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $36.21. About 7.37 million shares traded or 12.33% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 19/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil buys LNG to chill quake-hit Papua New Guinea project – traders; 22/05/2018 – SERICA ENERGY PLC SQZ.L – APPLICATIONS HAVE BEEN SUBMITTED TO OFAC BY BP AND SERICA FOR A RENEWED LICENCE BEYOND THAT DATE; 01/05/2018 – BP PLC 1Q Underlying Replacement Cost Profit $2.6B; 22/05/2018 – SERICA ENERGY PLC SQZ.L – MEETINGS ARE SCHEDULED TO TAKE PLACE WITH OFAC IN NEXT FEW WEEKS; 20/04/2018 – DJ BP Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BPMP); 05/05/2018 – Gulf Times (QA): BP to tap Morgan Stanley as it weighs buying BHP assets; 26/04/2018 – BP: Mr Lund to Join BP Bd as Chmn Designate Sept 1; 07/05/2018 – HILONG HOLDING LTD 1623.HK – UNIT ENTERED INTO CONTRACT WITH BP IRAQ N.V. FOR PROVISION AND OPERATION OF TWO ONSHORE WORKOVER UNITS; 31/05/2018 – Shell: Kaikias Co-owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), and ConocoPhillips (16%); 22/05/2018 – Serica says awaiting U.S. licence for Rhum field

Indaba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN) by 52.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp sold 3.94M shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The hedge fund held 3.52M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.50M, down from 7.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Groupon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.4. About 8.42M shares traded or 55.33% up from the average. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 34.51% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 22/05/2018 – Groupon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Groupon Had Seen 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $260M-$270M; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : ASCENDIANT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $6.50 FROM $6.00; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 17/05/2018 – Uber Had Hired Jeff Holden From Groupon in 2014; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON INC – 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE RAISED TO $280 MLN TO $290 MLN; 09/03/2018 Groupon Renews Lease for Kentucky Goods Fulfillment Center; 09/05/2018 – Groupon 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Groupon

South State Corp, which manages about $971.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Materials Select Spdr Fund (XLB) by 9,723 shares to 9,665 shares, valued at $537,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,912 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold GRPN shares while 52 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 346.75 million shares or 0.30% less from 347.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.84 million are held by Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc. Serv Automobile Association reported 0% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability holds 0.01% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) or 125,315 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 588,245 shares. Pinnacle Assocs Ltd accumulated 3.31 million shares. Los Angeles Cap Management Equity holds 0% or 150,310 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt owns 56,012 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Corp reported 10,626 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt Incorporated reported 4.13M shares. California Pub Employees Retirement reported 990,820 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 75,212 shares. 69,313 were accumulated by Two Sigma Securities Llc. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc has 351,492 shares. Barclays Public Ltd stated it has 1.01 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Maverick Cap holds 0.33% or 6.91M shares.

