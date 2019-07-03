South State Has Upped Holding in Dominion Energy (D) as Share Value Rose; Noodles & Company Class A (NDLS) Holding Held by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Noodles & Company Class A (NDLS) by 5.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought 56,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.98 million, up from 969,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Noodles & Company Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $338.50M market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $7.97. About 128,605 shares traded. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has declined 11.75% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical NDLS News: 08/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO INTERIM CFO SUSAN DAGGETT LEAVING CO; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO NDLS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.04, REV VIEW $461.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO: DAGGETT TO BECOME CFO OF QDOBA MEXICAN EATS; 08/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO SAYS ON MAY 8, COMPANY ANNOUNCED THAT SUSAN DAGGETT, INTERIM CFO, LEAVING COMPANY EFFECTIVE MAY 18 – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES REITERATING 2018 PERFORMANCE TARGETS; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3C; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DECREASED 0.2% SYSTEM-WIDE; 11/04/2018 – Noodles & Company Celebrates The End Of Tax Season With Appetizing Offer To Help Americans De-stress; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO SEES POSITIVE SAME-STORE SALES IN 2Q; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO NDLS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $440 MLN TO $450 MLN

South State Corp increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 10.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp bought 4,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,867 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52M, up from 41,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $78.03. About 1.61 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 28/03/2018 – Dominion Energy’s IDR Affirmed at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PLANS TO RETAIN COVE POINT THROUGH 2018; 25/04/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Improvement Project – PIR 623; 30/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Dominion Energy’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Above Midpoint of $3.80-$4.25 View; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy to Pursue Divestiture of Non-Core Assets Which Could Include Interest in Blue Racer Midstream; 28/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Dominion Energy Rtgs Unafctd By Equity Issuance; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Mark Webb VP, Corporate Affairs, and Innovation Chief; 27/03/2018 – Dominion: Actions Would Allow Co. to Reach Target Parent Leverage Ratio 2 Years Ahead of Plan, Complete Equity Issuance for 2018 and 2019; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REPORTS CREDIT IMPROVEMENT INITIATIVES; REAFFIR

South State Corp, which manages about $971.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5,357 shares to 60,510 shares, valued at $14.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Short Term Corp Bond (VCSH) by 84,381 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,710 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Ftse All (VEU).

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Coal-Fired Power Plants Just Had Their Worst Month in Decades – The Motley Fool” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dominion pulls Appalachian gas project, blames FERC delays – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) Shares A Year Ago You’d Have A Total Return Of 9.5% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Big U.K. investor dumps Exxon over climate change – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. On Wednesday, March 13 the insider BENNETT JAMES A bought $499,994.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.67% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability invested in 256,629 shares. Oakworth Cap holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 2,448 shares. Washington Co holds 92,742 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. 19,420 are owned by Lederer & Associate Counsel Ca. Quantitative Invest Management Ltd Liability holds 0.62% or 140,300 shares. Td Asset owns 744,826 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tradewinds Capital Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Smith Salley & Assocs reported 1.97% stake. Burney accumulated 9,010 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company reported 0.37% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 110,570 are owned by Creative Planning. Conning Inc owns 45,373 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Burke & Herbert Bank & Tru Company stated it has 1.26% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Asset Management reported 52,198 shares.

More notable recent Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Put Noodles & Company On Your Watchlist – Seeking Alpha” on March 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Limbach, Hibbett, SB, Noodles and Middlesex Water – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bull Of The Day: Noodles & Company (NDLS) – Nasdaq” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noodles & Co. (NDLS) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Noodles & Company Announces Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 18, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.75, from 1.77 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 22 investors sold NDLS shares while 21 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 23.72 million shares or 12.53% less from 27.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Swiss National Bank & Trust invested in 34,900 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 45,450 shares. Goodwin Daniel L accumulated 361,400 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Millennium Limited Liability Corporation holds 101,101 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parametric Associates Ltd Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Public Sector Pension Inv Board owns 3.11 million shares. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon has 63,515 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock has 0% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 1.31 million shares. Ims Capital Mngmt holds 0.08% or 13,868 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 398,479 shares. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al accumulated 0.01% or 39,857 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). State Street Corp invested in 256,184 shares.