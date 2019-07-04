South State Has Upped By $490,759 Its Bp Plc Spons Adr (BP) Stake; Hopfed Bancorp (HFBC) Sentiment Is 1.21

Hopfed Bancorp Inc (HFBC) investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.21, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 17 active investment managers increased or started new positions, while 14 reduced and sold their positions in Hopfed Bancorp Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 1.96 million shares, down from 2.52 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Hopfed Bancorp Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 4 Increased: 7 New Position: 10.

South State Corp increased Bp Plc Spons Adr (BP) stake by 6.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. South State Corp acquired 11,413 shares as Bp Plc Spons Adr (BP)’s stock declined 2.04%. The South State Corp holds 195,617 shares with $8.55 million value, up from 184,204 last quarter. Bp Plc Spons Adr now has $141.61 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $41.36. About 6.32M shares traded or 30.36% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 9.98% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 27/03/2018 – TOTAL, BP, PAN AMERICAN WIN OIL BLOCK 34 IN MEXICO AUCTION; 18/05/2018 – BP CEO SAYS THE WORLD CAN ABSORB ENERGY PRICES WITHOUT IMPACT ON GROWTH FOR NOW; 18/04/2018 – India, UK govts invest in $711 mln Indian renewable energy fund; 24/04/2018 – BP CLOSES DEAL TO BUY STAKE IN KHARAMPUR JV WITH ROSNEFT; 12/03/2018 – BP Whiting refinery restarts blending oil unit; 21/03/2018 – Setback for Trump admin after tepid offshore oil lease sale; 19/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil buys LNG to chill quake-hit Papua New Guinea project – traders; 05/03/2018 Technologent And BP Logix Announce Strategic Partnership; 22/03/2018 – BP, CHEVRON, SHELL AMONG COS QUALIFIED TO BID IN MEXICO AUCTION; 26/03/2018 – EIN BP Energy News: Rumors Of Exxon Mobil’s Demise Are Greatly Exaggerated

More notable recent BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About BP plc (BP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BP: Strong Forward Growth And A High Dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on June 09, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Dividend Stocks to Buy From Across the Globe – Investorplace.com” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BP: Sustainable 6% Payout To Weather The Looming Storm – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Stocks With High Dividend Yields – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

South State Corp decreased Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) stake by 5,365 shares to 76,573 valued at $12.17 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) stake by 3,456 shares and now owns 34,820 shares. Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) was reduced too.

The stock increased 1.60% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $19.68. About 68 shares traded. HopFed Bancorp, Inc. (HFBC) has risen 30.18% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.75% the S&P500. Some Historical HFBC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ HopFed Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HFBC); 27/04/2018 – HopFed Bancorp 1Q EPS 18c; 11/04/2018 – HOPFED BANCORP – AGREEMENT PROVIDES THAT, EFFECTIVE UPON A MEETING OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS, BOARD WILL BE EXPANDED BY ONE BOARD SEAT; 19/04/2018 – HOPFED BANCORP INC – ALCOTT WAS ELECTED PURSUANT TO TERMS OF STANDSTILL AGREEMENT DATED APRIL 10, BY AND AMONG THE CO, STILWELL GROUP AND ALCOTT; 27/04/2018 – HopFed Bancorp 1Q Net $1.13M; 19/04/2018 – HOPFED BANCORP INC – PRIOR TO ELECTION OF ALCOTT, BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASED NUMBER OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY FROM EIGHT TO NINE MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – HopFed Bancorp, Inc. Reports Growth in Net Income and Loans in the First Quarter of 2018; 11/04/2018 HOPFED BANCORP INC SAYS ON APRIL 10, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A STANDSTILL AGREEMENT WITH STILWELL GROUP AND MARK D. ALCOTT – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – Gendell Jeffrey Exits Position in HopFed Bancorp

HopFed Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Heritage Bank USA, Inc. that provides various banking services and products. The company has market cap of $130.85 million. It accepts various deposit products, including money market accounts, passbook savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and interest-bearing demand deposits and time deposits. It has a 23.83 P/E ratio. The firm also offers various loans comprising one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential and non-residential real estate loans, construction loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and loans secured by savings deposits, as well as automobile loans, home equity loans, and home improvement loans.

More notable recent HopFed Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HFBC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “WeissLaw LLP Files Class Action Lawsuit Against HopFed Bancorp, Inc. – PRNewswire” on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “HopFed Bancorp, Inc. (HFBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 31, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “First Financial Corporation and HopFed Bancorp, Inc. Sign Merger Agreement – GlobeNewswire” on January 07, 2019. More interesting news about HopFed Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HFBC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Healthcare & Tech tops midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on January 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – January 14, 2018 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 14, 2019.

Fj Capital Management Llc holds 1.14% of its portfolio in HopFed Bancorp, Inc. for 561,664 shares. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owns 76,341 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gabelli & Co Investment Advisers Inc. has 0.41% invested in the company for 161,796 shares. The New York-based Boothbay Fund Management Llc has invested 0.19% in the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc., a Ohio-based fund reported 19,799 shares.