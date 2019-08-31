South State Has Trimmed Its Tableau Software Cl A (DATA) Position by $866,267; Procter Gamble Co (PG) Stock Value Rose While Janney Capital Management Has Trimmed Position by $473,824

South State Corp decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc Cl A (DATA) by 13.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp sold 6,821 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The institutional investor held 45,466 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.79M, down from 52,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80B market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $100; 02/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Sprint, Tableau Shine, Square, Spotify Drop — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 United Nations Establishes Tableau as Visual Analytics Standard, Streamlines Global Adoption of Platform; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss $46.5M; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Introduces New Subscription Offerings to Help Organizations Scale Analytics to their Entire Workforces; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tableau Software Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DATA); 17/04/2018 – Tableau Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Expands Platform with New Product, Tableau Prep; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q REV. $224.0M, EST. $217.9M; 07/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Janney Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Procter Gamble Co (PG) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Capital Management Llc sold 4,556 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 172,992 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.00M, down from 177,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Procter Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 5.59M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Company Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 09/03/2018 – Goby and Kolibree are two other startups trying to crack into the market that’s dominated by Procter & Gamble’s Oral-B and Philips’ Sonicare; 09/04/2018 – P&G to Bring Ad Holding Company Rivals Together to Form New Creative Agency; 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: P&G RTGS UNCHANGED BY TEVA EXIT, OTC ACQSTNS; 22/03/2018 – Derek Jeter’s Players Tribune expands into Europe; 19/04/2018 – P&G KEEPS YR ORGANIC SALES GROWTH VIEW UP 2%-3%,SEES AT LOW END; 11/04/2018 – Vicks® ZzzQuil™ Expands Offering with New Vicks ZzzQuil PURE Zzzs™ Melatonin Gummies; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 19/03/2018 – P&G And IMS Sign A Commercial Agreement For Digital Advertising In 10 Latin American Countries; 18/04/2018 – P&G NEARS DEAL TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S CONSUMER-HEALTH UNIT – WSJ, CITING

