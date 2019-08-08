South State Has Trimmed Its Chevron (CVX) Position by $461,988; Glendon Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Ally Finl (ALLY) Stake by $6.75 Million as Stock Price Rose

Glendon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The institutional investor held 2.35M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.71 million, down from 2.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $31.55. About 3.60 million shares traded or 7.07% up from the average. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Targets 2018 Net Financing Revenue Up 3%-6%, Ex-Core OID; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Net $250M; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 66C; 29/05/2018 – Ally Financial Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q-End Adj Tangible Book Value $27.45/Share; 17/04/2018 – Primeritus Financial Services Receives Top Honor from Ally Financial; 22/03/2018 – Ally teams with Drive Motors to Provide Digital Financing that Allows Consumers to Shop Online for Vehicles Directly from Deale; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Retail Deposits $81.7 Billion; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Ally prime auto loan ABS issued between 2016 and 2017; 19/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC – DOUG TIMMERMAN NAMED PRESIDENT OF AUTO FINANCE

South State Corp decreased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp sold 3,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 81,136 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.99M, down from 84,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $119.1. About 5.68M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/10/2018 10:34 AM; 12/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Chemical Successfully Starts New Ethane Cracker in Baytown, Texas; 16/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP REPORTS A 6.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORP CRC.N AS OF APRIL 9 – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES LNG MARKET OVERSUPPLY IN MID-TERM; 25/04/2018 – Chevron removed executives from Venezuela after two of its workers were imprisoned over a dispute with state-owned oil company PDVSA; 09/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA RESOURCES – DEAL INCLUDES CHEVRON’S NON-OPERATED WORKING INTERESTS RANGING BETWEEN 20% TO 22% IN DIFFERENT HORIZONS WITHIN ELK HILLS FIELD; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 68 PERCENT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING A REPORT ON LOBBYING; 28/03/2018 – Chevron Announces New First Source Lubrication Marketer Lube; 17/04/2018 – Venezuela arrests two Chevron employees amid oil industry purge; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Advancing Development of Unconventional Resources, Particularly in U.S. Permian Basin

Glendon Capital Management Lp, which manages about $947.63M and $404.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stealthgas Inc (NASDAQ:GASS) by 1.28M shares to 6.40 million shares, valued at $22.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ALLY’s profit will be $388.43M for 8.13 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ally Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

South State Corp, which manages about $971.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bp Plc Spons Adr (NYSE:BP) by 11,413 shares to 195,617 shares, valued at $8.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 10,361 shares in the quarter, for a total of 252,907 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX).