South State Has Trimmed By $353,574 Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding; Eaton Vance Floating-rate Income Plus Fund (EFF)’s Sentiment Is 1.54

South State Corp decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 1.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. South State Corp sold 3,022 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The South State Corp holds 286,895 shares with $33.84M value, down from 289,917 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 22.49M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT VISUAL STUDIO TEAM SERVICES ISSUES STATEMENT; 16/05/2018 – Momentous Entertainment Group Provides Filings Update; 05/04/2018 – The move is expected to reduce concerns of tech giants like Microsoft using knowledge of their customers’ market to compete with them; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorganization–Update; 25/04/2018 – ZERTO REPORTS CROSS-SELLING PACT WITH MICROSOFT TO DELIVER ADVA; 03/04/2018 – Cavirin Earns Microsoft Co-Sell Ready Status; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $13 billion; 25/04/2018 – Google overhauls Gmail to lure businesses away from Microsoft; 05/03/2018 – STATS Extends Multi-Year Agreement to Provide Sports Data Information for Microsoft; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Operating Income $2.52B

Eaton Vance Floating-rate Income Plus Fund (EFF) investors sentiment decreased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.34, from 1.88 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 20 investment professionals increased and opened new positions, while 13 sold and reduced positions in Eaton Vance Floating-rate Income Plus Fund. The investment professionals in our database now own: 2.87 million shares, up from 2.36 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Eaton Vance Floating-rate Income Plus Fund in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 7 Increased: 11 New Position: 9.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The company has market cap of $116.38 million. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It currently has negative earnings. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans of domestic and foreign borrowers that are denominated in U.S. dollars as well as foreign currencies.

Mariner Investment Group Llc holds 1.19% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund for 59,682 shares. Saba Capital Management L.P. owns 545,209 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc has 0.34% invested in the company for 128,468 shares. The Virginia-based Shaker Financial Services Llc has invested 0.15% in the stock. Robinson Capital Management Llc, a Michigan-based fund reported 26,558 shares.

It closed at $15.3 lastly. It is up 6.51% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.51% the S&P500.

More notable recent Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund declares $0.082 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Halliburton Reports Mixed Q2 Results – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund Announces Changes To Investment Strategy And Portfolio Management Team – PRNewswire” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Federal Funds Rate Is Communicating (Again) – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Eaton Vance Management Announces Portfolio Management Teams For Certain Closed-End Funds – PRNewswire” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

South State Corp increased Dowdupont Inc stake by 14,721 shares to 281,850 valued at $15.03M in 2019Q1. It also upped Bp Plc Spons Adr (NYSE:BP) stake by 11,413 shares and now owns 195,617 shares. Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duncker Streett Inc has 1.6% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 58,882 shares. Heritage Invsts Mngmt accumulated 391,276 shares. Sun Life Fin invested in 0.34% or 13,075 shares. Wellington Shields & Lc holds 4.96% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 82,631 shares. Hengehold Mgmt Limited Co reported 0.77% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Oklahoma-based George Kaiser Family Foundation has invested 0.92% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv invested in 238,340 shares or 0% of the stock. Telemus Capital Ltd Llc accumulated 168,765 shares. Corda Mgmt Ltd stated it has 10,832 shares. Smith Asset Management Group Inc LP has 1.45 million shares for 5.53% of their portfolio. Bonness Enter stated it has 4.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lenox Wealth Inc reported 0.23% stake. Shamrock Asset Ltd Llc owns 24,593 shares. Signature Estate Inv Advisors Limited Co owns 45,491 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. St Germain D J has invested 0.48% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).