South State Has Raised Stake in Mondelez International (MDLZ) by $507,689 as Stock Rose; Rare Infrastructure LTD Has Raised Its Edison Intl (EIX) Position by $1.50 Million; Share Price Rose

Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased its stake in Edison Intl (EIX) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd bought 24,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 1.11M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.75 million, up from 1.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Edison Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $72.1. About 886,475 shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 06/03/2018 – CORATELLA JOINS SAIPEM FROM EDISON TO MANAGE ONSHORE DIVISION; 08/05/2018 – Edison issues outlook on KEFI Minerals (KEFI); 22/03/2018 – Edison issues outlook on Immunovia (IMMUNOV); 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southern California Edison – 03/13/2018 01:45 PM; 01/05/2018 – EDISON INTERNATIONAL 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southern California Edison – 03/07/2018 03:40 AM; 03/05/2018 – Potomac Edison Boosts Fridge Recycling Incentive to $75; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Edison – 03/18/2018 03:14 AM; 24/05/2018 – General Electric’s power unit fights for growth as wind, solar gain; 23/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – SOCAL Edison – 03/23/2018 03:23 PM

South State Corp increased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp bought 10,361 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 252,907 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.63M, up from 242,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $55.33. About 2.31 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ MAINTAINS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET REV; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ: SUSTAINABLY SOURCED COCOA 35% OF GLOBAL NEEDS; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2048 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2048; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT SPEAKS ON CALL; 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup; 28/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Foundation Launches Healthy Lifestyle Programs Covering 10 Countries

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold EIX shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 263.31 million shares or 2.02% less from 268.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldgs reported 0.01% stake. Jnba Financial Advisors owns 1,820 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). 122,426 were reported by Kcm Investment Advsrs Limited Company. Wetherby Asset holds 6,149 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Profund Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 25,184 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Aviva Pcl has 0.05% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 120,270 shares. Capital Guardian invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Geode Limited Liability invested in 4.53 million shares. Cap Interest Limited Ca owns 84,000 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech Advisors owns 13,301 shares. First Personal Finance invested in 671 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 67,368 shares.

More notable recent Edison International (NYSE:EIX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Peterman to Join Southern California Edison, Powell and Anderson Named to Newly Created Senior Executive Posts – Business Wire” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Edison International (EIX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Expert Take On PG&E Equity Offering, Bankruptcy Outlook – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Edison International (NYSE:EIX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “San Onofre Community Engagement Panel to Discuss Spent Nuclear Fuel Storage, Safety – Business Wire” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Lawsuit for Investors in NYSE: EIX shares against Edison International announced by Shareholders Foundation – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 29, 2019.

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 1.23 million shares to 6.43M shares, valued at $184.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) by 8,523 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,764 shares, and cut its stake in Terraform Pwr Inc.

South State Corp, which manages about $971.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 7,463 shares to 22,938 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) by 3,399 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Capital Investors reported 5.57 million shares. Keating Invest Counselors holds 12,459 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Evergreen Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 9,927 shares. 10,988 were accumulated by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman. Weatherly Asset LP holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 4,705 shares. 4.52M were reported by Renaissance Ltd Llc. First Republic Invest Mgmt accumulated 593,048 shares. Live Your Vision Limited Liability Com invested 0.01% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). The Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.08% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Cap Limited Liability accumulated 3,826 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Credit Agricole S A reported 0% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Charter Tru has 0.04% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 6,730 shares. Shelton Cap Management holds 0.55% or 6,964 shares. Community Tru & Investment invested in 2.13% or 346,322 shares.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What’s in the Offing for Mondelez’s (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Kellogg Company (K) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Morgan Stanley Upgrades Mondelez International (MDLZ) to Overweight – StreetInsider.com” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Aurora Cannabis a Buy? – Nasdaq” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “First Week of MDLZ March 2020 Options Trading – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.