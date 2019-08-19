South State Has Raised Position in Mondelez International (MDLZ) by $507,689 as Stock Value Rose; Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Holding in Paychex Com (PAYX) Has Trimmed as Stock Value Rose

South State Corp increased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp bought 10,361 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 252,907 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.63 million, up from 242,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $54.53. About 2.77M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $42.4 MLN — SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Mondelez’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $241M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2040 TENDERED; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ – ANNOUNCES ITS OFFER TO PURCHASE FOR CASH UP TO $1 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF DEBT SECURITIES; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Net $938M; 05/03/2018 MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES TO OFFER NOTES DUE 2025; 28/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Foundation Launches Healthy Lifestyle Programs Covering 10 Countries; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez CEO Dirk Van de Put 2017 Total Compensation $42.4M

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc Com (PAYX) by 11.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc sold 4,564 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 36,350 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92 million, down from 40,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in Paychex Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $82.27. About 664,069 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 06/03/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February; 16/04/2018 – Paychex Adds New Features to Financial Advisor Console to Enhance User Experience; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q EPS 72c; 03/04/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Tightens Among Small Businesses in March; Wage Growth Holds Steady; 29/05/2018 – The Paychex-IHS Markit small business jobs survey shows a small increase in the rate of hiring for May; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX 3Q REV. $866.5M, EST. $854.1M; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Rev $866.5M; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX 3Q ADJ EPS 63C, EST. 63C; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.53, REV VIEW $3.36 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – Paychex Collaborates with Workplace by Facebook to Bring New Communication Tools to Paychex Flex® Users

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Mondelez International Stock Is Up 35% So Far in 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mondelez International +4% after organic sales impress – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Apple (AAPL) Beats on Surprise China Numbers; Plus EA, MDLZ – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Guardian Trust has 1.18M shares. Ardevora Asset Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.99% stake. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 7,702 shares stake. Rbf Cap Lc reported 70,000 shares stake. First Hawaiian Bancorp invested in 0.1% or 36,520 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Limited has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). International Gp holds 0.11% or 573,678 shares. Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 6,581 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Atlantic Union Fincl Bank Corp stated it has 0.1% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Pub Sector Pension Invest Board invested in 0.05% or 120,617 shares. Tarbox Family Office has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Advisor Prns Ltd Com has invested 0.3% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Valicenti Advisory reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Mgmt Ltd accumulated 4.69 million shares. 850 are held by Lenox Wealth Inc.

South State Corp, which manages about $971.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eni Spa Spons Adr (NYSE:E) by 9,314 shares to 105,499 shares, valued at $3.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 4,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,196 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Ftse All (VEU).

More notable recent Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 31, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Paychex cut on weakening employment environment – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Paychex Earnings: PAYX Stock Dips on Mixed Q4 – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Worry About Paychex, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PAYX) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Agree To Buy Paychex At $62.50, Earn 3.3% Using Options – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95 million for 29.81 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,712 were accumulated by Marble Harbor Counsel Ltd. 36,742 are owned by Dean Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation. Glenmede Trust Na reported 0.47% stake. Tiemann Investment Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2,575 shares. First Allied Advisory Incorporated holds 0.03% or 11,479 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Fin Svcs Grp Inc holds 0.05% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) or 670,292 shares. Webster State Bank N A holds 34,274 shares. Farmers And Merchants holds 0.05% or 9,407 shares. Us Bancorporation De owns 0.04% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 155,035 shares. First Fincl Corp In reported 0.08% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Raymond James And Associates stated it has 0.05% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP has 0.01% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). 30,135 are owned by Aurora Counsel. Mastrapasqua Asset holds 11,448 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Kcm Advsrs Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).