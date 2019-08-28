South State Has Raised Bp Plc Spons Adr (BP) Holding; Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Has Decreased Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Position

South State Corp increased Bp Plc Spons Adr (BP) stake by 6.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. South State Corp acquired 11,413 shares as Bp Plc Spons Adr (BP)’s stock declined 7.75%. The South State Corp holds 195,617 shares with $8.55M value, up from 184,204 last quarter. Bp Plc Spons Adr now has $122.70B valuation. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $36.94. About 5.21 million shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 24/04/2018 – BP CEO DUDLEY SAYS HAS ‘VERY STRONG’ PARTNERSHIP WITH RUSSIA’S ROSNEFT, STAYS OUT OF POLITICS; 04/05/2018 – BP PLC BP.L : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 600P FROM 590P; 14/05/2018 – ADRs Slightly Higher; Alibaba, BP and Novartis Trade Actively; 06/03/2018 – BP CEO BOB DUDLEY COMMENTS IN ADDRESS TO CERAWEEK GATHERING; 01/05/2018 – BP 1Q GAS-TRADING EARNINGS MORE THAN $100M HIGHER THAN NORMAL; 10/04/2018 – BP SAYS COMPANY HAS LOOKED AT VARIOUS OPTIONS IN THE PERMIAN; 21/05/2018 – BP HAS 300 CLAIMS LEFT IN RELATION TO MACONDO SPILL: GILVARY; 31/05/2018 – Correct: Shell: Ursa Hub Co-Owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), ConocoPhillips (16%); 26/04/2018 – BP Names Helge Lund Chmn; 26/04/2018 – BP PLC – LUND WILL JOIN BP BOARD AS CHAIRMAN DESIGNATE AND A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR ON 1 SEPTEMBER 2018

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd decreased Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) stake by 3.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd sold 2,880 shares as Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI)’s stock rose 7.08%. The Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd holds 70,053 shares with $8.97 million value, down from 72,933 last quarter. Crown Castle Intl Corp New now has $61.08 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $146.92. About 515,309 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

South State Corp decreased Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) stake by 1,290 shares to 50,518 valued at $14.38M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) stake by 1,368 shares and now owns 69,912 shares. Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering BP plc (NYSE:BP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. BP plc has $5300 highest and $48.6000 lowest target. $51.20’s average target is 38.60% above currents $36.94 stock price. BP plc had 7 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Jefferies on Wednesday, July 31 to “Buy”.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd increased Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) stake by 1,947 shares to 51,647 valued at $9.12 million in 2019Q1. It also upped International Flavors&Fragra (NYSE:IFF) stake by 7,280 shares and now owns 26,834 shares. Alphabet Inc was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Crown Castle Int`l (NYSE:CCI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Crown Castle Int`l has $15000 highest and $129 lowest target. $141.50’s average target is -3.69% below currents $146.92 stock price. Crown Castle Int`l had 11 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Citigroup. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $142 target in Monday, April 15 report. The stock of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by JP Morgan. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $13800 target in Monday, May 20 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, March 11.