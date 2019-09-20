South State Has Lowered Its Morgan Stanley (MS) Holding; Chilton Capital Management Has Lowered Costco Whsl New (COST) Position

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) stake by 2.02% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 1,204 shares as Costco Whsl Corp New (COST)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Chilton Capital Management Llc holds 58,390 shares with $15.43M value, down from 59,594 last quarter. Costco Whsl Corp New now has $126.72B valuation. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $288.13. About 1.30 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 19/03/2018 – Whole Foods calls supplier summit amid Amazon angst; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES OF $12.92 BLN FOR MONTH OF MARCH, FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 10.9 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR; 09/04/2018 – Boxed, the Costco for millennials, is launching a free-shipping membership program – and it has one big advantage over Amazon Prime; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q EPS $1.59, EST. $1.49; 07/03/2018 – Tax benefit bolsters Costco profit; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. TOTAL COMP SALES UP. 10.5%, EST. UP 8%; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%, EST. UP 8.80%; 16/03/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Officers Arrest Costco Thieves in Bulk; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Announces an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend

South State Corp decreased Morgan Stanley (MS) stake by 34.36% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. South State Corp sold 15,575 shares as Morgan Stanley (MS)’s stock declined 6.33%. The South State Corp holds 29,759 shares with $1.30M value, down from 45,334 last quarter. Morgan Stanley now has $73.52 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $44.48. About 3.26 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 06/03/2018 – VALEANT VRX.N : MORGAN STANLEY SAYS IF GENERIC PRESSURES ARE DELAYED IN 2018, IT COULD MAKE IT MORE CHALLENGING FOR CO TO GROW ITS TOP LINE IN 2019; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY WILL NOT BE WORSE OFF UNDER FEDERAL RESERVE’S RECENT CAPITAL RULE PROPOSALS THAN IT IS NOW -CEO; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs, Morgan Stanley, U.S. Bancorp, American Express, Alcoa and Pier 1 Imports are all scheduled to publish their latest earnings updates; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Buys 2.7% of Big 5 Sporting; 17/05/2018 – CNO FINANCIAL GROUP INC CNO.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 15/05/2018 – REGENXBIO INC RGNX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $35; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY QTRLY NON-COMPENSATION EXPENSES OF $2.7 BLN INCREASED FROM $2.5 BLN A YEAR AGO PRINCIPALLY ON HIGHER VOLUME DRIVEN EXPENSES; 21/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley’s Colm Kelleher Is Ready for Electronic Bond Trading (Video); 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q Compensation, Benefits 44% of Net Revenue; 09/03/2018 – DESPEGAR.COM CORP DESP.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $32

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02 billion for 9.11 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold MS shares while 275 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 1.35 billion shares or 2.28% less from 1.38 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baxter Bros stated it has 54,540 shares. 35,118 were reported by Dupont. Globeflex Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 36 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 679,319 shares. Mariner Limited Com reported 478,324 shares stake. Renaissance Grp Limited Co invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Maltese Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.19% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp invested in 7,202 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Loews Corporation has 4,919 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fort Point Ltd Llc holds 0.14% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) or 8,363 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Company Ny holds 0.15% or 191,503 shares. Compton Mgmt Inc Ri accumulated 45,790 shares. 22,000 were accumulated by Goodwin Daniel L. Blackrock Inc reported 0.18% stake.

Among 12 analysts covering Costco (NASDAQ:COST), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Costco has $33500 highest and $23000 lowest target. $286.42’s average target is -0.59% below currents $288.13 stock price. Costco had 22 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by Robert W. Baird. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, May 31 report. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, April 1. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, July 11 by Nomura. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 6 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Monday, September 9. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by UBS. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, July 18. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of COST in report on Friday, September 6 with “Market Perform” rating. Oppenheimer downgraded Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on Wednesday, September 11 to “Perform” rating.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.47 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Chilton Capital Management Llc increased Sba Communications Corp New stake by 11,595 shares to 81,930 valued at $18.42M in 2019Q2. It also upped Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 8,848 shares and now owns 24,161 shares. Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Confluence Mgmt Lc reported 1,481 shares. National Pension stated it has 0.39% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Rmb Management Lc has 0.03% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 4,260 shares. First Dallas invested in 1,780 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 37,770 shares. Florida-based Raymond James Fincl Services Advsr Incorporated has invested 0.19% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Asset Management One Ltd holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 258,674 shares. Qci Asset New York has 25 shares. 250,000 are held by Greenbrier Prns Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Meeder Asset Mgmt owns 16,202 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Cheviot Value Mngmt Lc reported 0.1% stake. Hwg Holding Limited Partnership invested in 0.5% or 1,956 shares. Tiemann Investment Advsr Lc has 1.25% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 6,509 shares. Lakeview Ltd has invested 0.66% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Tower Rech Capital Ltd (Trc) stated it has 0.02% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity. The insider MEISENBACH JOHN W bought 3,000 shares worth $727,935.