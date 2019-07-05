South State Has Lifted Tjx Companies (TJX) Holding by $2.31 Million; As Amber Rd Com (AMBR) Stock Price Rose, Altai Capital Management LP Has Boosted Stake by $435,672

Altai Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Amber Rd Inc Com (AMBR) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altai Capital Management Lp bought 54,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.46M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.37 million, up from 2.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altai Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amber Rd Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.12 million market cap company. It closed at $13.05 lastly. It is down 38.06% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBR News: 10/05/2018 – Amber Road 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 30/03/2018 – E2OPEN WITHDRAWS PROPOSAL TO BUY AMBER ROAD FOR $10.50-SHR; 30/03/2018 – E2OPEN: AMBER ROAD’S BOARD HAS NOT ENGAGED IN TALKS; 24/04/2018 – Pilot Freight Services Implements Amber Road’s On-Demand Export Compliance Solution; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road Sees 2018 Adj Loss/Shr 26c-Adj Loss/Shr 15c; 08/05/2018 – Amber Road Develops Export Compliance Solutions Targeted to Universities & Research Institutions; 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN AFFIRMS PROPOSAL TO BUY AMBER ROAD FOR $10.50/SHR; 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN SAYS PROPOSAL WITH AMBER ROAD EXPIRES ON MARCH 30; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road Sees 2018 Rev $84M-$87M

South State Corp increased its stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by 17.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp bought 43,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 286,734 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.26M, up from 243,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.92. About 3.26 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 08/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Park Hotels & Resorts, Steel Dynamics, Tenet Healthcare, The TJX Companies, VeriSig; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $4.75 TO $4.83; 04/04/2018 – TJX Cos Raises Dividend to 39c; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMP STORE SALES INCREASED 3%; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Investments Adds TJX, Exits Walgreens Boots: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Confer; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – QTRLY SHR $1.13; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.04; 12/03/2018 TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $85 TARGET PRICE; 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. PLANS FY19 SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM ABOUT $2.5B TO $3.0B

More notable recent Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AQ, AMBR Shareholder Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm â€“ AQ, AMBR – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Amber Road Directors Barry Williams and Ralph Faison Send Letter to Stockholders – Business Wire” published on April 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “42 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating the Board of Directors of Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE: AMBR) on Behalf of Amber Shareholders and Encourages Amber Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Amber Road (AMBR) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.74, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold AMBR shares while 21 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.29 million shares or 1.06% more from 22.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 174,350 were accumulated by Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon Corp. Vanguard Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) for 1.29 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase Com has invested 0% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). King Luther Capital Corp invested in 0% or 37,000 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) or 2 shares. 12,724 are owned by Prudential. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 87,601 shares. 131,457 were accumulated by Cortina Asset Mngmt Limited Liability. The Pennsylvania-based Mycio Wealth Ptnrs has invested 0.02% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Levin Cap Strategies LP reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Massachusetts-based Granahan Investment Management Ma has invested 0.34% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Penbrook Limited Co stated it has 84,000 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement stated it has 67,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup accumulated 12,117 shares or 0% of the stock. Legal And General Group Public Limited has invested 0% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR).

South State Corp, which manages about $971.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ftse All (VEU) by 45,222 shares to 596,726 shares, valued at $29.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,912 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Penobscot Invest Mngmt Com invested in 0.88% or 78,220 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Communication Ltd reported 1.77% stake. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited holds 0.41% or 7.19M shares in its portfolio. 12.60 million were accumulated by Century Inc. Ycg Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.09% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Com accumulated 710,399 shares. Two Sigma Ltd Co invested in 4,199 shares. Moreno Evelyn V holds 2.81% or 178,677 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Cobblestone Capital Advsrs Lc Ny has invested 0.87% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Jensen Inv accumulated 3.16M shares or 2% of the stock. 15.14 million are owned by Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt. Schwartz Invest Counsel invested in 322,400 shares or 0.92% of the stock. 380,657 are held by M&T State Bank Corp. Moreover, Todd Asset Management Llc has 0.35% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 3.27 million shares.