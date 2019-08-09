South State Has Increased Its Stake in Mondelez International (MDLZ) by $507,689; Peloton Wealth Strategists Lifted Its Boeing Company (BA) Position by $521,970 as Stock Value Declined

South State Corp increased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp bought 10,361 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 252,907 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.63M, up from 242,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.07B market cap company. The stock increased 2.86% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $54.95. About 7.49 million shares traded or 21.18% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 14/05/2018 – Public-Private Partnerships Are Key To Addressing Childhood Obesity; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Rev $6.77B; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ: SUSTAINABLY SOURCED COCOA 35% OF GLOBAL NEEDS; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF C$600 MLN OF 3.250% NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Oreo-Maker Mondelez Gobbles Up Tate’s, a Classy Hamptons Cookie; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN REDUCED MDLZ, WEN, PNR IN 1Q: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Mondelez Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 30/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS FINAL CASH TENDER OFFER-CONSENT SOLICITATION; 10/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Unveils New SOUR PATCH KIDS® Flavored Ice Pops

Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 16.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peloton Wealth Strategists bought 1,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 9,495 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62 million, up from 8,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $7.02 during the last trading session, reaching $336.35. About 3.59 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 16/03/2018 – Boeing: Elected David Calhoun to Role of Lead Director; 06/04/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: Boeing announces American Airlines order for Dreamliners – then takes it back; 25/04/2018 – Industrials Up After Boeing Earnings – Industrials Roundup; 26/03/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Australia-based Nanosatellite Communications Startup Myriota; 09/05/2018 – Boeing CEO Downplays Impact of Trump Canceling Iran Licenses; 23/04/2018 – Boeing Co expected to post earnings of $2.57 a share – Earnings Preview; 16/03/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 7 Completes Successful First Flight; 07/03/2018 – Rolls-Royce interested in powering any new mid-market jet; 18/05/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: Cuban media say a Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana has crashed on takeoff from Jose Marti Int…; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO: AEROSPACE IS STRONGEST OF BIG INDUSTRIAL MKTS

Peloton Wealth Strategists, which manages about $175.56 million and $144.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Financial Spdr Etf (XLF) by 78,977 shares to 13,105 shares, valued at $337,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $9.92 million activity. Shares for $1.20 million were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13. $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,700 are held by Cohen Klingenstein Ltd. Community Fincl Services Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.79% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 21,477 shares. Auxier Asset Management owns 1.03% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 13,099 shares. Crawford Counsel Incorporated accumulated 0.24% or 20,717 shares. Crosspoint Strategies Lc reported 56 shares stake. Quantres Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.28% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,000 shares. The North Carolina-based Novare Cap Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Bancshares Of Hutchinson has 1,198 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Moreover, Old Dominion Capital Mgmt has 0.46% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,557 shares. Hudson Valley Inv Advisors Adv owns 22,332 shares. Benedict reported 0.09% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Palladium Ptnrs Lc has invested 0.89% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Murphy Mgmt accumulated 35,160 shares or 2.05% of the stock. Osterweis Capital Mgmt owns 80,444 shares or 1.92% of their US portfolio. 1,368 were reported by Fincl Architects.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.40 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Common Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 1.12% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). King Luther Mgmt accumulated 1.89 million shares. Cannell Peter B & reported 0.78% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). National Pension Serv stated it has 1.49M shares. 50,000 were reported by Bronson Point Mgmt Llc. Partnervest Advisory Ltd Liability accumulated 4,093 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Signaturefd Lc stated it has 21,137 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc owns 5,455 shares. Tctc Hldgs owns 202,368 shares. Walter And Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv holds 0.11% or 5,120 shares. Fosun Limited has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Adirondack Mgmt invested in 0.25% or 7,950 shares. 9,319 were accumulated by Inv Management Of Virginia Limited Liability Corp. South Dakota Invest Council reported 0.65% stake. 689,822 were accumulated by Sei.

South State Corp, which manages about $971.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 3,756 shares to 81,136 shares, valued at $9.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,912 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

