South State Has Increased Its Mondelez International (MDLZ) Stake; Papa Murphy’s Holdings (FRSH) Sentiment Is 0.7

South State Corp increased Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) stake by 4.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. South State Corp acquired 10,361 shares as Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)'s stock rose 8.86%. The South State Corp holds 252,907 shares with $12.63M value, up from 242,546 last quarter. Mondelez International Inc now has $78.56 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 3.83M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500.

Papa Murphy’s Holdings (FRSH) investors sentiment increased to 0.7 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.03, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 7 hedge funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 10 sold and decreased positions in Papa Murphy’s Holdings. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 4.94 million shares, down from 9.54 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Papa Murphy’s Holdings in top ten equity positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 4 Reduced: 6 Increased: 6 New Position: 1.

Papa MurphyÂ’s Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Take Â‘NÂ’ Bake pizza stores. The company has market cap of $109.84 million. As of May 10, 2017, it operated approximately 1,500 stores franchised and corporate-owned pizza stores in 39 states, Canada, and United Arab Emirates. It has a 23.98 P/E ratio.

More notable recent Papa Murphy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) news were published by various sources.

It closed at $6.45 lastly. It is down 17.27% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.84% the S&P500.

Signia Capital Management Llc holds 7.13% of its portfolio in Papa Murphy's Holdings, Inc. for 1.12 million shares. Price Michael F owns 2.53 million shares or 1.64% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Petrus Trust Company Lta has 0.2% invested in the company for 200,685 shares. The California-based Main Street Research Llc has invested 0.02% in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 206,797 shares.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by various sources.

South State Corp decreased Cigna Corporation stake by 2,240 shares to 2,995 valued at $481,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 3,022 shares and now owns 286,895 shares. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was reduced too.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.90 million activity. 10,945 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) shares with value of $501,938 were sold by Gruber Vinzenz P.. Shares for $1.40 million were sold by Pleuhs Gerhard W..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monetary Management Gru Inc owns 11,194 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Savant Ltd reported 8,936 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Brandywine Global Inv Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.36% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Winslow Evans & Crocker invested in 17,248 shares. 88,935 are held by Addenda Capital. Moreover, Lodestar Inv Counsel Lc Il has 1.07% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 200,529 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Corporation accumulated 1.19M shares or 0.22% of the stock. Beaumont Fincl Ltd Liability Com stated it has 1.02% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Moreover, Security has 0.03% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Davidson Kempner Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 737,500 shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Corporation Ny has 0.12% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Focused Wealth Management has 3,114 shares. Texas-based Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.22% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.2% or 2.45M shares in its portfolio. Hudson Valley Investment Adv has invested 0.32% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Among 3 analysts covering Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Mondelez International had 5 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, January 24, the company rating was downgraded by Berenberg. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 19.