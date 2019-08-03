South State Has Decreased Tableau Software Cl A (DATA) Holding; Bluestein R H & Company Lifted Stryker (SYK) Holding

South State Corp decreased Tableau Software Inc Cl A (DATA) stake by 13.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. South State Corp sold 6,821 shares as Tableau Software Inc Cl A (DATA)’s stock rose 40.41%. The South State Corp holds 45,466 shares with $5.79M value, down from 52,287 last quarter. Tableau Software Inc Cl A now has $14.80 billion valuation. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 11/04/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $97; 07/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – Tableau Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss $46.5M; 22/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $108; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tableau Software Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DATA); 30/04/2018 – Tableau Appoints Mark Nelson as Executive Vice President of Product Development; 02/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Sprint, Tableau Shine, Square, Spotify Drop — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Tableau at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Bernstein AB Today

Bluestein R H & Company increased Stryker Corp (SYK) stake by 6.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bluestein R H & Company acquired 18,358 shares as Stryker Corp (SYK)’s stock rose 12.36%. The Bluestein R H & Company holds 297,042 shares with $58.67 million value, up from 278,684 last quarter. Stryker Corp now has $79.17 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $211.62. About 1.10M shares traded or 7.09% up from the average. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, Large; Catalog Number: 0400-760-000 Sterile personal; 02/04/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Visits 2nd Cavalry in Germany, Sees Stryker Dragoon Vehicles After Securing Funding for Their Production; 04/04/2018 – ALLOSOURCE – CO, STRYKER LAUNCH PROCHONDRIX CR, A OSTEOCHONDRAL ALLOGRAFT WHICH IS A NATURAL SOLUTION FOR PATIENTS NEEDING ARTICULAR CARTILAGE REPAIR; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Medical Division of Stryker Corporation- T/Pump temperature therapy pump, Models TP700 and TP700C; 09/03/2018 – DRAFT ORDER DISCUSSES SALE OF STRYKER CREEK OR GRAHAM POWER; 06/03/2018 – Stryker introduces groundbreaking, post-free distraction system, designed to mitigate common groin complications associated wit; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.70 TO $1.75, EST. $1.70; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SYK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJ SHR $7.18 TO $7.25; 03/04/2018 – REG-Stryker announces organizational changes: Lonny J. Carpenter to retire; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl

Since February 4, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.87 million activity. $31,819 worth of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) was sold by Fink M Kathryn. Another trade for 41 shares valued at $8,726 was bought by Doliveux Roch. The insider Hutchinson Michael Damon sold 15,995 shares worth $2.89 million.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin Financial Bank The accumulated 0.15% or 58,684 shares. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Incorporated reported 86,924 shares stake. Field And Main Bankshares reported 2.39% stake. Wg Shaheen And Associates Dba Whitney And reported 4,679 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. 97,865 are owned by Stewart And Patten Limited Liability Corporation. Fdx stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Alliancebernstein LP invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Aimz Invest Advisors Limited Liability reported 11,201 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Inc Limited Com has invested 0.08% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Connecticut-based Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership has invested 0.08% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Northstar Asset Management has 0.6% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 7,410 shares. Advsrs Asset Management holds 0.07% or 19,388 shares. Essex Finance Serv has invested 0.61% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Private Inc reported 24,535 shares. Cipher Capital Limited Partnership reported 4,777 shares stake.

Among 12 analysts covering Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Stryker Corporation had 24 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Friday, March 1. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. Credit Suisse maintained Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) rating on Friday, July 26. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $23700 target. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by BTIG Research. Morgan Stanley maintained Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) rating on Monday, March 4. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $218 target. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. The company was maintained on Friday, July 26 by Robert W. Baird.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 65,400 were reported by Canada Pension Plan Board. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). 46,824 are owned by Raymond James & Associate. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Com reported 52 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp has 25,520 shares. Allen Inv Ltd Com has 0.09% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Holdg Communication Limited accumulated 660 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsrs holds 0% or 4,021 shares. 2,720 are owned by Daiwa Grp Incorporated Inc. 6,540 are held by Global Endowment Mngmt Limited Partnership. Regions has 15 shares. United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited Company has invested 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Synovus Fincl Corporation accumulated 66 shares or 0% of the stock. Lpl Fincl Llc has 10,961 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Asset Mgmt One Limited owns 50,798 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.