South State Has Decreased Its Position in Anthem (ANTM) by $391,248; Tremblant Capital Group Position in Five9 (FIVN) Has Decreased by $3.45 Million as Market Valuation Declined

South State Corp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 1.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp sold 1,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 69,912 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.06M, down from 71,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $261.52. About 1.06M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TOTALED APPROXIMATELY 39.6 MLN MEMBERS AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2.5% PERCENT FROM 40.6 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 30/05/2018 – Billboard: Listen to MONA’s New Anthem ‘Thought Provoked’: Exclusive Premiere; 04/04/2018 – Cliffside Malibu’s Sherman Oaks Facility Now In Network With Anthem Blue Cross; 23/05/2018 – NFL Adopts New Anthem Policy to Quell Player Protests; 16/04/2018 – White Castle® Partners With Rising Star On Anthem For New Generation Of Cravers; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Rev $22.54B; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 14/05/2018 – Christian Post: ‘Anthem’ Rumors: Live Services May Not Be Included in the Game Right From Day One

Tremblant Capital Group decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 8.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group sold 66,307 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The hedge fund held 743,615 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.29M, down from 809,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $63.21. About 266,697 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 Reports First Quarter Revenue Growth of 25% to a Record $58.9 Million; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Adj EPS 3c-Adj EPS 4c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Rev $231M-$234M; 08/03/2018 Five9 Joins Industry Leaders at Enterprise Connect 2018; 04/05/2018 – Five9 Announces Upcoming Conference Participation; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Rev $55.8M-$56.8M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 3.0C TO 4.0C, EST. 3.6C; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Loss/Share 23 Cents to 18 Cents; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Rev $58.9M

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.21 billion for 13.51 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

South State Corp, which manages about $971.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 3,025 shares to 11,970 shares, valued at $1.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adr A by 6,365 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,292 shares, and has risen its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

