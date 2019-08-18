South State Has Decreased Its Chevron (CVX) Holding; Avinger (AVGR) Shorts Lowered By 93.13%

Avinger Inc (NASDAQ:AVGR) had a decrease of 93.13% in short interest. AVGR’s SI was 130,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 93.13% from 1.89 million shares previously. With 437,800 avg volume, 0 days are for Avinger Inc (NASDAQ:AVGR)’s short sellers to cover AVGR’s short positions. The SI to Avinger Inc’s float is 0.56%. The stock increased 7.89% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1.64. About 72,764 shares traded. Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) has declined 83.70% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.70% the S&P500.

South State Corp decreased Chevron Corporation (CVX) stake by 4.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. South State Corp sold 3,756 shares as Chevron Corporation (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The South State Corp holds 81,136 shares with $9.99M value, down from 84,892 last quarter. Chevron Corporation now has $219.86B valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $115.81. About 6.24 million shares traded or 11.16% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/03/2018 – FP Energy: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON: NEW TAX LAW MAKES U.S. MORE COMPETITIVE FOR ACTIVITY; 04/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $128.5; 12/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Chemical Successfully Starts New Ethane Cracker in Baytown, Texas; 24/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: India’s IOC Said to Buy 2 WAF Cargoes From Chevron; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES PROCEEDS FROM ASSET SALES OF $5 BLN — $10 BLN THROUGH 2020 – PRESENTATION; 14/04/2018 – Venezuela empowers oil minister Quevedo to reform energy sector; 10/05/2018 – GRAPHIC-As Trinidad LNG output grows, cargoes flow far afield; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $125; 07/05/2018 – AZZAD ASSET MANAGEMENT – URGES CHEVRON SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR “STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS”

More notable recent Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Avinger Reports 26% Sequential Revenue Growth in Second Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Avinger Announces Pantheris SV Limited Launch and Successful Treatment of First Patients in the United States – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MTCH, NEWR, SEDG and WW among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “42 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Avinger, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, makes, and sells image-guided and catheter systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease in the United States and Europe. The company has market cap of $10.54 million. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s lumivascular products comprise Lightbox imaging consoles, as well as the Ocelot family of catheters, which are designed to penetrate a total blockage in an artery; and Pantheris, an image-guided atherectomy device that allows physicians to precisely remove arterial plaque in PAD patients.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity. REED DEBRA L bought 4,250 shares worth $502,074.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Tru has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Blair William And Il invested 0.37% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Murphy Cap Management reported 49,235 shares stake. Moreover, Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.77% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 31,681 shares. Olstein Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 0.71% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Mrj has 1.22% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 16,512 shares. Harris Associate Limited Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 2,000 shares. 26,130 were accumulated by Timber Creek Mgmt Ltd Llc. Notis reported 12,777 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. S R Schill Associates holds 0.48% or 6,457 shares in its portfolio. Hyman Charles D holds 1.32% or 104,172 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advsr Ltd Co invested in 1.19 million shares. 2,190 were reported by Managed Asset Portfolios Limited Liability. Walter And Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv owns 3,650 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Kwmg Ltd Liability Corp owns 722 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.