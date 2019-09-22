South State Has Decreased Duke Energy (DUK) Holding by $1.10 Million as Valuation Declined; Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake Has Boosted by Wms Partners Llc

Wms Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 10.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc bought 284 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 2,895 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.48 million, up from 2,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $887.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 5.56M shares traded or 69.98% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – Amazon Launching Smart-home ‘Experience Centers’ In Select Major Cities — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: Amazon says Minneapolis tech office part of a ‘decentralized innovation’ strategy (photos); 17/05/2018 – Talking Markets: Amazon is Driving Ocado’s Deal Flurry; 21/04/2018 – The folks at Amazon have been coming up with some pretty wild ideas for patents. Here’s a sampling; 14/05/2018 – Seattle City Council backs new tax on largest companies, including Amazon; 13/03/2018 – In the email, Amazon told merchants to sell on the third-party marketplace instead; 02/04/2018 – New York Post: Trump is wrong about Amazon on all counts; 26/04/2018 – Munster on $AMZN: Easy math, Amazon price increase will generate $2B in pure margin annual revenue; 29/05/2018 – Protesters at Amazon shareholder meeting to fly a plane with a banner reading: ‘Bezos needs a boss’; 15/03/2018 – GUOGUANG ELECTRIC 002045.SZ SAYS IT HAS NOT RECEIVED ANY OFFICIAL NOTICE FROM AMAZON.COM TO RECALL ITS PORTABLE CHARGES, CLARIFYING MEDIA REPORTS

South State Corp decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (DUK) by 12.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp sold 12,486 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 89,578 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.90 million, down from 102,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $95.27. About 3.58 million shares traded or 33.13% up from the average. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy Ohio asks the Ohio Power Siting Board to move forward with its consideration of the Central Corridor Pipeline application; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY – DUKE ENERGY OHIO IS PROPOSING OPSB RESCHEDULE ADJUDICATORY HEARING IN COLUMBUS FOR LATER THIS SPRING OR SUMMER; 12/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280283 – DUKE ENERGY FIELD SERVICES PIPELINE ECTOR COUNTY; 05/04/2018 – DUKE SAYS BRUNSWICK 1 REACTOR RECONNECTED TO GRID; 19/03/2018 – Piedmont Natural Gas seeks approval to reduce customer billing rates in North Carolina; 27/04/2018 – Duke Energy Florida recognized as Tree Line USA utility for 12th consecutive year; 06/03/2018 – Duke Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk With a Forward Component; 25/04/2018 – Duke Energy announces new executive appointments; 16/04/2018 – Duke Begins Building Hawaii Solar Farm at Pearl Harbor Navy Base; 16/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s $62 million solar rebate program approved for North Carolina residential, business and nonprofit customers

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 2.36% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Inc, Nebraska-based fund reported 21,577 shares. Front Barnett Assoc Limited holds 3.25% or 10,225 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Group Limited Partnership holds 3.09% or 48,799 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Fl Inv Management holds 2.14% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 14,020 shares. Canandaigua Comml Bank Tru Com accumulated 0.6% or 1,710 shares. Cordasco Net holds 0.14% or 76 shares in its portfolio. Barr E S And invested in 14,339 shares or 2.67% of the stock. Middleton Ma holds 19,072 shares. 3,918 were reported by Rmb Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Credit Suisse Ag has 1.06% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Grandeur Peak Global Advsr Limited has 0.27% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Llc holds 3,767 shares. Horrell Capital Management Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Congress Asset Mngmt Ma holds 1.41% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 58,505 shares.

Wms Partners Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $406.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 3,989 shares to 24,014 shares, valued at $3.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 3,441 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,887 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.73 EPS, up 4.85% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.65 per share. DUK’s profit will be $1.26 billion for 13.77 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 51 investors sold DUK shares while 325 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 7.04 billion shares or 1555.37% more from 425.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cadinha & Limited stated it has 0.06% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Corporation owns 31,049 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has 0.23% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Moreover, Veritable Lp has 0.04% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Clearbridge Lc owns 354,775 shares. E&G Lp has invested 0.4% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Victory Cap Mgmt Inc has 253,717 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Connecticut-based Bridgewater Assoc Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). King Wealth invested in 0.07% or 2,502 shares. Carlson Ltd Partnership reported 205,900 shares. Buckhead Cap Mgmt Llc reported 13,729 shares stake. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Company invested in 11,771 shares. 2,912 were reported by Spinnaker Trust. 140,404 are owned by Texas Permanent School Fund. 19,639 were accumulated by Sheets Smith Wealth Management.

