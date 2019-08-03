South State Has Cut Its Tableau Software Cl A (DATA) Stake by $866,267; Share Value Rose; As Dte Energy Holding Co (DTE) Market Value Rose, Plante Moran Financial Advisors Increased by $2.51 Million Its Holding

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Dte Energy Holding Co (DTE) by 14.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc bought 20,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 161,033 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.09 million, up from 140,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dte Energy Holding Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $128.66. About 749,651 shares traded. DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has risen 17.93% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DTE News: 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO – REAFFIRMS 2018 OPERATING EPS GUIDANCE OF $5.57 – $5.99; 25/04/2018 – DTE Energy Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $5.57-Adj EPS $5.99; 06/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS DTE & SUBS; OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE; 25/04/2018 – DTE Energy Sees FY Adj EPS $5.57-Adj EPS $5.99; 10/05/2018 – Grid operator asks US Gulf Coast utilities to expect hot weather; 27/04/2018 – DTE: BREAKING: In a 3-0 vote, the Michigan Public Service Commission has approved an order granting DTE permission to build its controversial $1B natural gas plant in St. Clair County. – ! $DTE; 18/04/2018 – LARA: MPSC approves DTE Electric $65 million rate increase; 27/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: MPSC approves DTE’s St. Clair County natural gas plant proposal; 04/05/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO – REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE OF $5.57-$5.99 PER SHARE; 04/05/2018 – MICHIGAN’S DTE ENERGY: MORE THAN 160K WITHOUT POWER DUE TO WIND

South State Corp decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc Cl A (DATA) by 13.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp sold 6,821 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The institutional investor held 45,466 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.79M, down from 52,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80B market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is up 65.93% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $10.58B and $323.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 7,742 shares to 7,410 shares, valued at $425,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc Class A (NYSE:ACN) by 4,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,184 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold DTE shares while 127 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 125.35 million shares or 1.79% less from 127.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Bank & Trust Trust has invested 0.01% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Hallmark Cap, New Jersey-based fund reported 6,007 shares. Monroe Comml Bank And Trust Mi reported 0.1% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Pension Serv stated it has 203,200 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Hbk Invs Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Qs Limited Com holds 123,731 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. 280 were reported by Adirondack Tru. The Florida-based Raymond James Financial Svcs has invested 0.02% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Louisiana State Employees Retirement, a Louisiana-based fund reported 9,600 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md has invested 0.01% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Glenmede Tru Com Na has 0.04% invested in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) for 72,571 shares. Csat Advisory Lp reported 105 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sigma Planning Corp reported 36,403 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability holds 24,268 shares. Ls Invest Ltd Liability reported 16,618 shares stake.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity. ANDERSON GERARD M also sold $1.31 million worth of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) shares.

