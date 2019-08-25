South State Has Cut Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding by $2.10 Million; Share Price Declined; As Centurylink (CTL) Stock Rose, Snow Capital Management LP Has Lifted Stake by $1.15 Million

South State Corp decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 9.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp sold 39,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 369,524 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.95 million, down from 409,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 25.88 million shares traded or 18.70% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/04/2018 – Cisco Doubles Down on Security Innovation and Investment to Protect the Endpoint and Email; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Looks to Show Revenue Growth Wasn’t a Blip — Earnings Preview; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 24/03/2018 – Mena Report: Azerbaijan : Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and Cisco sign MoU; 25/05/2018 – Cisco Buyout Prompts Entrepreneur to Help Others — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Operating Income Was $3.1 Billion; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 08/03/2018 – Cisco Disrupts Optical Transport with Innovative Modular Platforms

Snow Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 24.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp bought 104,618 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 524,800 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.29M, up from 420,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $11.21. About 10.54 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 05/04/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.0%; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – HARVEY PERRY WILL REMAIN IN HIS ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 14/05/2018 – Frost & Sullivan recognizes CenturyLink with the 2018 Latin American Enterprise Services Provider Company of the Year Award; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink President and Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey to Become CEO and Pres; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO to Retire Sooner Than Expected; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – BRUCE HANKS HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – FIBERLIGHT IS SEEKING AN AMENDMENT TO ITS $255 MLN SENIOR DEBT FACILITY WITH COBANK; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF FEBRUARY 5, 2018 – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Networks

South State Corp, which manages about $971.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 5,402 shares to 85,401 shares, valued at $17.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 15,548 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,107 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.05 million activity. Dev Indraneel had bought 50,000 shares worth $587,500. CLONTZ STEVEN T bought $404,250 worth of stock. $24,608 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by Chilton Kevin P. on Tuesday, March 12. 20,000 shares were bought by GLENN T MICHAEL, worth $196,600 on Wednesday, May 22. 10,000 CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares with value of $109,192 were bought by PERRY HARVEY P.

