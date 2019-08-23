South State Decreased The Mosaic Company (MOS) Holding By $431,460; Waterfront Capital Partners Has Cut Hcp (HCP) Position By $11.58 Million

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased Hcp Inc (HCP) stake by 51.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc sold 373,439 shares as Hcp Inc (HCP)’s stock rose 6.68%. The Waterfront Capital Partners Llc holds 350,000 shares with $10.96 million value, down from 723,439 last quarter. Hcp Inc now has $17.05 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $34.44. About 1.04M shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 EPS 79c-EPS 85c; 15/03/2018 – HCP Closes on the Sale of Its Tandem Mezzanine Loan Investment for $112M; 22/03/2018 – MOROCCO ANNUAL INFLATION RATE AT 1.8% IN FEBRUARY: HCP; 15/03/2018 – FUNDAMENTAL ADVISORS BUYS MEZZANINE LOAN FROM HCP FOR $112M; 15/03/2018 – Fundamental Advisors Acquires Tandem Health Care Mezzanine Loan From HCP for $112 Million; 05/03/2018 – HCP PACT TO TRANSITION MANAGEMENT OF 24 SR HOUSING COMMUNITIES; 15/03/2018 – HCP Closes on the Sale of Its Tandem Mezzanine Loan Investment; 02/05/2018 – HCP Appoints Lydia Kennard and Kent Griffin to its Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 – HCP INC – DEAL FOR FOR $112 MLN; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Rev $479.2M

South State Corp decreased The Mosaic Company (MOS) stake by 18.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. South State Corp sold 15,980 shares as The Mosaic Company (MOS)’s stock declined 2.40%. The South State Corp holds 72,232 shares with $1.97M value, down from 88,212 last quarter. The Mosaic Company now has $7.00 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.82% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $18.15. About 3.96 million shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC EXPECTS PRICES WILL STAY FIRM LATER IN 2018; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 SALES VOLUMES FOR POTASH 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES – 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC NAMES CLINT FREELAND SVP & CFO; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS POTASH DEMAND LOOKS ROBUST; 20/04/2018 – DJ Mosaic Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOS); 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: Ebel Succeeds Robert Lumpkins; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – HAVE PREPAID $300 MLN IN DEBT SINCE YEAR-END AND INCREASED TARGET TO PAY DOWN $500 MLN IN LONG TERM DEBT THIS YEAR; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Gregory Ebel as Chairman; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – GREGORY EBEL SUCCEEDS ROBERT LUMPKINS AS CHAIRMAN; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES FY CAPEX $900M TO $1.10B

Among 9 analysts covering Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Mosaic Co has $42 highest and $2700 lowest target. $33.60’s average target is 85.12% above currents $18.15 stock price. Mosaic Co had 20 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $30 target in Tuesday, June 25 report. The stock of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by CItigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Citigroup. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Friday, March 29 report. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, April 9 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26. Berenberg initiated The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Berenberg has “Hold” rating and $30 target. Susquehanna maintained it with “Buy” rating and $40 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $42 target in Tuesday, March 5 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, April 1.

South State Corp increased Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) stake by 5,402 shares to 85,401 valued at $17.16 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Dowdupont Inc stake by 14,721 shares and now owns 281,850 shares. Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw & has invested 0.01% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Daiwa Secs Group Inc accumulated 13,445 shares. Chevy Chase accumulated 0.05% or 438,762 shares. Da Davidson & has 0.01% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 29,038 shares. 166,774 are owned by Sei Invests Com. Advsrs Asset Management Inc has invested 0.02% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 262,967 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 31,603 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Art Advisors holds 121,100 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Paradigm Asset Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Sigma Planning Corp has 7,397 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. S&Co holds 3.63% or 1.20M shares in its portfolio. Kbc Gru Nv stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Alabama-based Regions Fincl Corporation has invested 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $173,872 activity. 1,000 shares were bought by Isaacson Mark J., worth $23,550. 4,250 shares were bought by Freeland Clint, worth $100,300. Koenig Emery N. also bought $50,022 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) on Friday, May 10.

