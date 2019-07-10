South State Decreased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $353,574; Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Holder Seatown Holdings Decreased Position by $4.34 Million as Share Price Rose

Seatown Holdings decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 26.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings sold 155,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 440,520 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.52 million, down from 595,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.41. About 716,768 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 26/03/2018 – Interdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 31/05/2018 – Global Carrier Selects Zayo for UK Dark Fiber; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO: RESIGNATION OF COO; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR EXITED ZAYO, MIC, THS, LOGM, CLNS IN 1Q: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Seatown Adds Zayo Group, Exits Shire, Cuts Broadcom Inc.: 13F; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – ZAYO TO ADVANCE EVALUATION OF REIT CONVERSION; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO REPORTS $500M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q REV. $649.4M, EST. $653.4M; 17/05/2018 – Zayo Group Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED

South State Corp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp sold 3,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 286,895 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.84M, down from 289,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $138.16. About 6.71M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/05/2018 – Ve Launch Worldwide Recruitment Drive to Match Growth; 08/03/2018 – lmaging3 Announces the Appointment of Joe Biehl as CFO; 27/03/2018 – L3 Technologies Selects Microsoft Azure Government in Strategic Cloud Initiative; 04/04/2018 – RedSeal Featured in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 12/04/2018 – NTT DATA Study Shows Leadership Alignment is Key to Creating Successful Automation Ecosystem; 07/03/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Doing Business with Microsoft; 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 Practice; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – JOINT EFFORT WITH QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES TO CREATE A VISION Al DEVELOPER KIT RUNNING AZURE IOT EDGE; 20/03/2018 – Innovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Elk Creek Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.22% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). 96,399 are owned by Tobam. Highbridge Cap Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.21% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) or 237,500 shares. Putnam Invs Limited owns 0.01% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 109,500 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) or 647,259 shares. Parnassus Ca invested 0.44% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.01% or 100,000 shares. Jane Street Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 125,244 shares. Principal Financial Group Inc invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, a Germany-based fund reported 18,753 shares. Nomura Holdings invested in 91,516 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Whittier Trust owns 75 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Interstate Bank & Trust owns 940 shares. Blackrock holds 12.52 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Symphony Asset Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.19% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO).

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $848.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 48,914 shares to 100,198 shares, valued at $15.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 73,816 shares in the quarter, for a total of 373,816 shares, and has risen its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG).

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $35.34 million for 55.68 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Hldg Communications Ltd reported 8,470 shares. The California-based Neumann Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 1.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Qci Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 2.65% or 228,182 shares. Main Street Research Limited Co has 10,192 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt invested in 0.04% or 196,645 shares. Marco Inv Llc accumulated 92,897 shares or 2.03% of the stock. Harding Loevner Lp holds 0.86% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.55M shares. Ameriprise Fin accumulated 43.13 million shares. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Llc reported 24,593 shares or 2.3% of all its holdings. First Comml Bank Of Mount Dora Tru Inv Svcs holds 2.91% or 56,112 shares. Daiwa Secs Group Inc reported 0.4% stake. Bahl & Gaynor holds 4.63% or 4.28M shares. Kepos Cap Ltd Partnership invested in 0.21% or 23,500 shares. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca accumulated 0.78% or 7,781 shares. Annex Advisory Svcs Ltd Llc has invested 0.69% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

South State Corp, which manages about $971.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adr A by 6,365 shares to 135,292 shares, valued at $8.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 3,801 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,312 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.