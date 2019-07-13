South State Cut Its Chevron (CVX) Stake as Market Value Rose; Salesforce Com (CRM) Position Raised by Lone Pine Capital Llc

South State Corp decreased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp sold 3,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,136 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.99 million, down from 84,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $125.98. About 3.76M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – Chevron earnings surge on oil sector rebound; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY -UNIT’S CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES TO SUPPLY CHEVRON SERVICE STATIONS, OTHER COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL CONSUMERS IN BAJA CALIFORNIA; 03/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: Pertamina Is Said to Buy Escravos From Chevron; 29/03/2018 – Shell: Secured One Exploration Block on Its Own and Three in Joint Bids With Chevron Brazil, Petrobras, and Petrogal Brasil; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/29/2018 04:03 PM; 25/04/2018 – Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 10/05/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON, BP SIGNED UP FOR BRAZIL 4TH OIL ROUND: ANP; 07/03/2018 – Chevron’s Shellebarger Sees Cost Pressures in Permian Basin (Video); 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project

Lone Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 197.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc bought 1.30M shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.96 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $310.44 million, up from 658,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $158.08. About 4.09 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: GREG SCHOTT WILL REMAIN CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF MULESOFT; 12/03/2018 – The company also announces a $100 million private placement by Salesforce Ventures; 03/05/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Introduces $100M Canada Trailblazer Fund; 20/03/2018 – Teddy Schleifer: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 30/03/2018 – SALESFORCE COM INC’S CEO MARC BENIOFF REPORTS 7.419 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN DROPBOX INC AS OF MARCH 27 – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $161 FROM $147; 11/04/2018 – Salesforce Customers Drive New Levels of Productivity and Innovation with Lightning; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce earnings beat on cloud strength, raises forecast; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Doubles Down on Small Businesses With Software Swap; 20/03/2018 – The merger will help Salesforce users unite data across different cloud products

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98B and $17.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 599,600 shares to 4.53M shares, valued at $1.21 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 1.65M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. De Burlo Group owns 133,600 shares. Tiemann Inv Advsr Ltd Co accumulated 8,665 shares or 1.04% of the stock. New York-based Fagan Associates has invested 0.39% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). First Personal Ser holds 0.04% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 902 shares. Oakmont reported 202,005 shares. 2,046 are held by Appleton Ptnrs Ma. Montag And Caldwell Ltd Llc owns 2.24% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 270,686 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Inc reported 0.05% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Scholtz & Limited has invested 3.22% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Highstreet Asset Mngmt owns 838 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 1.92 million were accumulated by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. Ingalls & Snyder Llc invested in 2,936 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Mitchell Cap holds 8,348 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Focused Wealth has invested 0.03% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Freestone Capital Liability Corp reported 8,400 shares stake.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 35 selling transactions for $31.43 million activity. On Friday, February 1 Weaver Amy E sold $811,530 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 5,325 shares. Shares for $2.22M were sold by Benioff Marc. On Thursday, January 31 Roos John Victor sold $16,971 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 114 shares. $946,046 worth of stock was sold by Harris Parker on Tuesday, January 22. On Tuesday, January 15 Conway Craig sold $29,214 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 200 shares. 5,000 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $795,000 were sold by BLOCK KEITH.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Dull Stocks With Exciting Potential – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “KeyBanc: Salesforce Poised To Benefit From Data Opportunity After Tableau Acquisition – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Conagra Brands Puts Consumers at the Center of its Business Transformation with Salesforce – PRNewswire” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The 7 Best Acquisitions of 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.37 million activity. 4,750 shares valued at $532,950 were sold by JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM on Tuesday, January 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Fin has invested 0.78% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Deroy Devereaux Private Inv Counsel Inc owns 139,950 shares for 1.73% of their portfolio. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Lc invested in 541,651 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd holds 347,968 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Advisors Asset Mgmt has invested 0.75% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Webster Commercial Bank N A holds 0.74% or 41,940 shares in its portfolio. Hite Hedge Asset Mgmt Limited Com reported 7,112 shares. Mai Capital Mngmt owns 66,592 shares. Zwj Invest Counsel Inc owns 2.41% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 237,461 shares. First Allied Advisory Services Incorporated reported 80,507 shares. Cincinnati Insur holds 2.47% or 716,000 shares. 76,933 were reported by Ccm Invest Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company. South State Corp, a South Carolina-based fund reported 81,136 shares. Australia-based Westpac Corporation has invested 0% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Raymond James & Associates invested in 0.83% or 4.44 million shares.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “ExxonMobil or Chevron? An Easy Buy Decision – Investorplace.com” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Energy Investing Showdown: Midstream/MLPs Vs. Majors Vs. Broader Energy – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron Corporation: A Moderate Buy – Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) – Seeking Alpha” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Phillips 66â€™s Stock Popped 15% in June – The Motley Fool” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. extension of Chevron’s Venezuela waiver ‘under discussion’ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.