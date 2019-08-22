South State Cut Its Alibaba (BABA) Position by $618,618; Mastercard (MA) Stake Has Lifted by Allen Investment Management Llc

Allen Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc bought 3,154 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 13,666 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, up from 10,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $284.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $280.71. About 1.83 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD ON CREDIT CARD PRODUCT; 16/04/2018 – FORMER USTR MIKE FROMAN IS SAID TO JOIN MASTERCARD: POLITICO; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Has $3.3 Billion Remaining Under Current Buyback Authorization; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Profit Gets a Boost From Customers Traveling Abroad; 03/05/2018 – Are cryptocurrencies to blame for Mastercard’s lower first quarter results?; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 06/03/2018 – Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Gross Dollar Volume 14%

South State Corp decreased its stake in Alibaba (BABA) by 89.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp sold 3,399 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 400 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73,000, down from 3,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Alibaba for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $446.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $3.69 during the last trading session, reaching $171.55. About 8.73 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 15/04/2018 – CHONGQING STORE: DIDN’T TALK WITH ALIBABA OVER OWNERSHIP REFORM; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba will buy Chinese food delivery app Ele.me; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed Carmaker Seeks More Than $1.6 Billion (Correct); 09/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma Challenges Mark Zuckerberg to `Fix’ Facebook; 11/04/2018 – Alibaba spin-off eyes $150bn valuation; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Alibaba tops revenue forecasts, investments clip margins; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Sees 2019 Revenue Growth Above 60%: TOPLive; 12/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – CERTAIN DEVELOPMENTS WITH RESPECT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED POTENTIAL GOING PRIVATE DEAL PROPOSED BY YUNFENG CAPITAL ON JUNE 6, 2016; 08/04/2018 – Dubai cryptocurrency firm denies Alibaba trademark infringement; 25/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHINA’S Q1 CORPORATE REVENUE GROWTH EASES TO 12.27 PCT FROM 26.74 PCT YEAR AGO-REUTERS ANALYSIS

South State Corp, which manages about $971.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 5,402 shares to 85,401 shares, valued at $17.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 4,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,867 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32B and $3.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 17,764 shares to 3,078 shares, valued at $591,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ihs Markit Ltd by 84,595 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,220 shares, and cut its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Family Office Ltd Llc stated it has 1,464 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Grand Jean Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.11% or 1,190 shares in its portfolio. 11,343 are owned by Gladius Mngmt L P. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Inc accumulated 1,745 shares. Gradient Invests Lc holds 4,182 shares. Charter Trust Co stated it has 14,557 shares. Kistler holds 1,594 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Alta Limited Company reported 270,612 shares. Utd Capital Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Corp holds 0.27% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 162,050 shares. Everence Cap Mgmt Inc owns 23,706 shares for 0.98% of their portfolio. Comerica Savings Bank has invested 0.49% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Parkside Bancorp & holds 552 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Kidder Stephen W invested 4.58% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). King Luther Cap has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Aperio Gru Limited Com stated it has 723,313 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. $468,603 worth of stock was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of stock.