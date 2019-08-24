South State Cut Honeywell International (HON) Stake; Broadway Financial (BYFC) Sellers Increased By 50.88% Their Shorts

South State Corp decreased Honeywell International Inc (HON) stake by 6.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. South State Corp sold 5,365 shares as Honeywell International Inc (HON)’s stock rose 0.89%. The South State Corp holds 76,573 shares with $12.17 million value, down from 81,938 last quarter. Honeywell International Inc now has $112.60B valuation. The stock decreased 3.93% or $6.41 during the last trading session, reaching $156.49. About 4.03 million shares traded or 75.13% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Lewis to Succeed Tom Szlosek as Chief Financial Officer; 21/05/2018 – Honeywell at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – CB Process Instrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line; 27/04/2018 – Honeywell in $1.5B, 364-Day Credit Pac; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises–Update; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – COMMITMENTS UNDER 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT CAN BE INCREASED PURSUANT TO TERMS OF AGREEMENT TO AGGREGATE AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $4.5 BILLION; 16/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Honeywell Automation India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 30/05/2018 – Romania’s OMV Petrom to Use Honeywell Connected Plant to Improve Reliability of Refinery Operations; 26/04/2018 – CB Process lnstrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line; 29/03/2018 – ONTIC – SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH HONEYWELL FOR COCKPIT DISPLAYS; LICENSE COVERS 26 PRODUCT FAMILIES CONSISTING OF 162 LINE REPLACEABLE UNITS

Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC) had an increase of 50.88% in short interest. BYFC’s SI was 8,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 50.88% from 5,700 shares previously. With 54,500 avg volume, 0 days are for Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC)’s short sellers to cover BYFC’s short positions. The SI to Broadway Financial Corporation’s float is 0.1%. The stock increased 4.65% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1.8. About 3,955 shares traded. Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC) has declined 7.32% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.32% the S&P500. Some Historical BYFC News: 30/04/2018 – Broadway Financial 1Q EPS 0c; 19/04/2018 DJ Broadway Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BYFC)

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding firm for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that provides savings and loan business services for low to moderate income communities in Southern California. The company has market cap of $50.16 million. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit. It has a 40.91 P/E ratio. The firm also provides loan products, including multi-family mortgage, single family mortgage, commercial real estate, church, construction, commercial, and consumer loans.

Among 3 analysts covering Honeywell Int`l (NYSE:HON), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell Int`l has $18800 highest and $183 lowest target. $187.33’s average target is 19.71% above currents $156.49 stock price. Honeywell Int`l had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of HON in report on Friday, July 19 with “Outperform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of HON in report on Monday, April 22 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Tuesday, July 9. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, July 19.

