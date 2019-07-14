South State Corporation (SSB) and Colony Bankcorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) and Colony Bankcorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio South State Corporation 70 4.31 N/A 4.94 14.66 Colony Bankcorp Inc. 17 3.11 N/A 1.40 12.37

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of South State Corporation and Colony Bankcorp Inc. Colony Bankcorp Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to South State Corporation. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. South State Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Colony Bankcorp Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South State Corporation 0.00% 7.7% 1.2% Colony Bankcorp Inc. 0.00% 13.1% 1%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.23 shows that South State Corporation is 23.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Colony Bankcorp Inc. on the other hand, has 0.64 beta which makes it 36.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both South State Corporation and Colony Bankcorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.2% and 16% respectively. 2% are South State Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Colony Bankcorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) South State Corporation -2.76% 0.89% 8.06% 4.34% -17.49% 20.7% Colony Bankcorp Inc. 0.29% -2.82% 9.52% -1.99% 1.47% 18.15%

For the past year South State Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Colony Bankcorp Inc.

Summary

South State Corporation beats on 9 of the 9 factors Colony Bankcorp Inc.