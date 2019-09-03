South State Corporation (SSB) and Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) and Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio South State Corporation 72 3.99 N/A 4.94 16.22 Citizens Financial Group Inc. 35 2.44 N/A 3.67 10.14

Table 1 highlights South State Corporation and Citizens Financial Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Citizens Financial Group Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to South State Corporation. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. South State Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Citizens Financial Group Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South State Corporation 0.00% 7.7% 1.2% Citizens Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 1.1%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.31 shows that South State Corporation is 31.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Citizens Financial Group Inc.’s beta is 1.43 which is 43.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for South State Corporation and Citizens Financial Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score South State Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Citizens Financial Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Citizens Financial Group Inc.’s potential upside is 25.22% and its consensus price target is $42.25.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

South State Corporation and Citizens Financial Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 80.5% and 98.9%. Insiders held roughly 1.6% of South State Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Citizens Financial Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) South State Corporation 2.92% 7.53% 7.19% 18.5% -8.33% 33.56% Citizens Financial Group Inc. -0.96% 4.66% 3.82% 7.78% -7.01% 25.33%

For the past year South State Corporation has stronger performance than Citizens Financial Group Inc.

Summary

South State Corporation beats on 9 of the 10 factors Citizens Financial Group Inc.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, N.A. and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking, savings, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, personal unsecured lines and loans, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services for retail customers and small businesses. This segment also provides indirect auto finance for new and used vehicles through auto dealerships. The Commercial Banking segment offers various financial products and solutions, such as loans, leases, trade financing, deposits, treasury management, cash management, commercial cards, foreign exchange, interest rate risk management, corporate finance, merger and acquisition, and capital markets advisory capabilities. It serves government banking, not-for-profit, healthcare, technology, professionals, oil and gas, asset finance, franchise finance, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, private equity, and sponsor finance industries focusing on middle-market companies, large corporations, and institutions. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated through approximately 1,200 branches in 11 states across the New England, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest regions, as well as through online, telephone, and mobile banking platforms. It also maintains approximately 100 retail and commercial non-branch offices located in its banking footprint and in other states, and the District of Columbia. The company was formerly known as RBS Citizens Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Citizens Financial Group, Inc. in April 2014. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island.