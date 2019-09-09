South State Continues to Hold Position in Tjx Companies (TJX); Somerville Kurt F Has Upped Nvidia (NVDA) Stake by $449,111; Market Value Declined

South State Corp increased its stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by 17.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp bought 43,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 286,734 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.26M, up from 243,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $56.14. About 5.75 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – PLAN TO INCREASE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, WITH APPROXIMATELY $2.5 TO $3.0 BLN OF REPURCHASES PLANNED FOR FISCAL 2019; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.04; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.83; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Confer; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX COMP SALES UP 4%; 17/05/2018 – Home Furn News: TJX Lays Off Hundreds of Employees in IT Restructuring; 12/03/2018 TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $85 TARGET PRICE; 13/03/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $85 TARGET PRICE; 04/04/2018 – TJX TJX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 19/04/2018 – DJ TJX Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TJX)

Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 83.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F bought 2,509 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 5,520 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $991,000, up from 3,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $178.65. About 9.42 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 28/03/2018 – The fallout from the fatal crash involving an autonomous Uber vehicle continues. Chipmaker Nvidia, which supplies chips for Uber’s self-driving cars, is suspending its self-driving testing; 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from AI, Deep Learning in Key Industries; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SEES 2Q REV. $3.10B PLUS OR MINUS TWO %, EST. $2.95B; 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 29/03/2018 – DDN Storage Announces Groundbreaking 33GB/s Performance to NVIDIA DGX Servers to Accelerate Machine Learning and AI Initiatives; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – Daily Inq (PH): WATCH: NVIDIA develops AI for reconstructing, editing photos; 27/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia will suspend self-driving tests globally after a fatal crash involving an Uber self-driving vehicle; 27/03/2018 – GTC 2018: Liqid and Inspur to Offer Composable GPU-Centric Rack-Scale Solution Powered by NVIDIA Graphics Processing Technology; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY GAMING REVENUE GREW 68 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO $1.72 BLN

South State Corp, which manages about $971.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 15,980 shares to 72,232 shares, valued at $1.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (NYSE:LYB) by 10,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,137 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

