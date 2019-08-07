South State Continues to Hold Holding in Tjx Companies (TJX); Ares Coml Real Estate (ACRE) Shares Rose While Telemus Capital Boosted Its Holding

South State Corp increased its stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by 17.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp bought 43,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 286,734 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.26 million, up from 243,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.25% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $52.35. About 7.18M shares traded or 20.29% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Telemus Capital Llc increased its stake in Ares Coml Real Estate Corp (ACRE) by 7.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc bought 48,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 689,367 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.47M, up from 641,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in Ares Coml Real Estate Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $437.94M market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $15.17. About 162,878 shares traded or 0.99% up from the average. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) has risen 7.97% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ACRE News: 25/04/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 01/05/2018 – ARES COMMERCIAL 1Q EPS 33C; 24/04/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Appoints Edmond N. Moriarty, III to its Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Est 1Q EPS 33c; 24/04/2018 – ARES COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE CORP – MORIARTY’S APPOINTMENT EXPANDS BOARD FROM EIGHT TO NINE MEMBERS, SIX OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT; 01/05/2018 – ARES COMMERCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 30C; 04/04/2018 – Ares Commercial at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 24/04/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Appoints Edmond N. Moriarty, lll to its Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Ares Comml Real Estate Corp Appoints Edmond N. Moriarty III to Its Bd of Directors; 22/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Del Taco Restaurants, Myers Industries, Hawkins, Ares Commercial Real Estate, Powell In

South State Corp, which manages about $971.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5,357 shares to 60,510 shares, valued at $14.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 33,721 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,669 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Telemus Capital Llc, which manages about $2.42B and $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 56,004 shares to 7,055 shares, valued at $771,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 6,241 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,291 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $200,035 activity. $50,039 worth of stock was bought by Benjamin William Stephen on Wednesday, March 6.