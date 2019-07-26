South State Boosted Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding by $3.61 Million as Share Value Rose; As Amber Road (AMBR) Stock Value Rose, Gagnon Securities Has Decreased Holding by $706,032

South State Corp increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 30.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp bought 61,226 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 259,388 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.34 million, up from 198,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $56.36. About 10.80 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 15/05/2018 – Coming up at 10a ET on @SquawkStreet: Verizon Communications chairman & chief executive officer Lowell McAdam joins @DavidFaber to talk deals, 5G, and more; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Said to Face U.S. Probe Over Mobile Technology; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: TOO EARLY TO TELL IF TAX CUTS WILL RAISE SPENDING; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Names Jeff Lucas Head of Americas Sales; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Uptick Tops Estimates, Easing Growth Concerns; 27/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath is ‘doubling down’ on Amazon’s cloud; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.84 VERIZON CUSTOMERS FOR EACH ONE LOST; 07/03/2018 – Alkaline Water Co. Adds Another Top 75 Retailer

Gagnon Securities Llc decreased its stake in Amber Road Inc (AMBR) by 6.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc sold 88,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.38 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.97 million, down from 1.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Amber Road Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $371.12M market cap company. It closed at $13.05 lastly. It is down 38.06% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBR News: 30/03/2018 – E2OPEN – AMBER ROAD’S BOARD HAS REFUSED TO ENGAGE IN ANY DIALOGUE WITH E2OPEN TO DISCUSS A POTENTIAL TRANSACTION; 15/03/2018 – E2open Affirms Proposal to Acquire Amber Road for $10.50 Per Share; 30/03/2018 – E2open Withdraws Proposal to Acquire Amber Road for $10.50 Per Share; 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN SAYS PROPOSAL WITH AMBER ROAD EXPIRES ON MARCH 30; 20/03/2018 – Annual `Souper Bowl’ Food Drive Feeds Thousands in the Raleigh Community; 25/04/2018 – AMBER ROAD HOLDER ALTAI CAPITAL BOOSTED STAKE TO 8.38%; 30/03/2018 – E2OPEN WITHDRAWS PROPOSAL TO BUY AMBER ROAD FOR $10.50-SHR; 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN AFFIRMS PROPOSAL TO BUY AMBER ROAD FOR $10.50/SHR; 20/03/2018 – Annual ‘Souper Bowl’ Food Drive Feeds Thousands in the Raleigh Community; 08/05/2018 – Amber Road Develops Export Compliance Solutions Targeted to Universities & Research Institutions

Analysts await Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.12 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Amber Road, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% negative EPS growth.

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18 million and $458.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Instructure Inc by 17,508 shares to 320,012 shares, valued at $15.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) by 796,659 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.77 million shares, and has risen its stake in Macys Inc (NYSE:M).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.74, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold AMBR shares while 21 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.29 million shares or 1.06% more from 22.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). The Texas-based Bridgeway Cap Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Kornitzer Mngmt Ks holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) for 131,400 shares. Granahan Mngmt Ma invested in 734,541 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Moreover, Altai Capital Mgmt LP has 18.18% invested in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Parametric Associates Ltd Com holds 12,008 shares. 3,965 were accumulated by Legal General Group Public Ltd. Gagnon Securities Limited Liability Corp owns 1.38M shares for 2.61% of their portfolio. Disciplined Growth Mn invested in 1.10M shares or 0.17% of the stock. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Penbrook Ltd Com holds 0.76% or 84,000 shares. Citigroup invested in 0% or 12,117 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity holds 0.01% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) or 46,700 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 78,235 shares or 0% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Inc, New York-based fund reported 33,302 shares.

South State Corp, which manages about $971.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 39,647 shares to 369,524 shares, valued at $19.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 286,895 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba (NYSE:BABA).