South State Boosted Lowes Cos (LOW) Stake by $414,309; As Vicor (VICR) Stock Value Declined, Apis Capital Advisors Has Raised Stake by $620,000

South State Corp increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 16.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp bought 3,801 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 27,312 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, up from 23,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $112.2. About 4.61M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s New CEO Inheriting Chain Reeling From Tough U.S. Spring; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Investors Cheer New CEO Search After Trailing Home Depot; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: BEST RESPONSE TO TRUMP TARIFFS TO NOT RESPOND, SIT STILL; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS PICTURE ON NON-MINING BUSINESS INVESTMENT BETTER THAN FOR SOME TIME; 30/05/2018 – Lowe’s bans paint strippers after protest campaign; 14/05/2018 – CRAFTSMAN® Tools Now Available At Lowe’s Stores Nationwide And Lowes.com; 23/05/2018 – Ackman Takes Roughly $1 Billion Stake in Lowe’s; 06/03/2018 – RESERVE BANK OF AUSTRALIA GOV LOWE SAYS ECONOMY IS MOVING IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Names Marvin Ellison President And Chief Executive Officer

Apis Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Vicor Corp (VICR) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.46% . The institutional investor held 120,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Vicor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $30.49. About 68,970 shares traded. Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) has declined 46.98% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical VICR News: 24/04/2018 – Vicor Sees 2Q Rev Increasing Nearly 10% Sequentially; 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q Rev $65.3M; 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q EPS 10c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCRTQ); 08/03/2018 Vicor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VICR); 27/03/2018 – Vicor Launches 12V to 48V NBM Module at GTC 2018

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725 worth of stock. 2,030 shares valued at $200,342 were bought by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19.

South State Corp, which manages about $971.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 15,980 shares to 72,232 shares, valued at $1.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 5,365 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,573 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Short Term Corp Bond (VCSH).

Apis Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $154.80M and $82.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 70,000 shares to 244,000 shares, valued at $5.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intelsat S A (Call) (NYSE:I) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,000 shares, and cut its stake in Zogenix Inc.

