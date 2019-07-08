South St (SSB) Valuation Rose While Forest Hill Capital Decreased Position by $3.70 Million; Delphi Management Boosted Stake in Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) by $1.07 Million as Share Value Rose

Forest Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in South St Corp (SSB) by 33.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc sold 54,408 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.06% with the market. The hedge fund held 109,910 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.51M, down from 164,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in South St Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $74.52. About 23,740 shares traded. South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) has declined 17.49% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.92% the S&P500. Some Historical SSB News: 20/04/2018 – DJ South State Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSB); 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP – INCREASED QTRLY CASH DIVIDEND FOR SHAREHOLDERS TO $0.34 PER SHARE, UP $0.01 PER SHARE OVER LAST QUARTER; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP – EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018, CAP ON INTERCHANGE FEES UNDER DURBIN AMENDMENT WILL BE IN PLACE FOR COMPANY; 25/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP SSB.O : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – South State Raises Dividend to 34c; 23/04/2018 – South State Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – South State 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents Increased by $266.9M; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39, EST. $1.42; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 34C/SHR FROM 33C, EST. 34C; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39

Delphi Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 187.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc bought 20,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, up from 10,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $56.4. About 4.08M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr; 05/04/2018 – Cisco Talos really sounding some alarm bells here. “Some of these attacks are believed to be associated with nation-state actors, such as those described in U.S. CERT’s recent alert.”; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 01/05/2018 – Permira’s Deal for Cisco’s Video Arm Is Said to Cost $1 Billion

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Delphi Management Inc, which manages about $966.00 million and $107.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 18,531 shares to 41,170 shares, valued at $1.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Forest Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $325.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HBHC) by 33,726 shares to 343,103 shares, valued at $13.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.