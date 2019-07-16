South St (SSB) Shareholder Cubist Systematic Strategies Has Decreased Its Holding by $446,488 as Shares Rose; Archon Partners Cut Lowes Cos (LOW) Stake by $1.04 Million; Market Value Rose

Archon Partners Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 7.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Partners Llc sold 9,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.68M, down from 134,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Partners Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $107.97. About 4.05M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Full story: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square builds a roughly $1B stake in Lowe’s – Dow Jones; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC -; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Has Market Value of About $77.7 Billion; 01/05/2018 – LOWE: AUSTRALIA HAS A LOT RESTING ON CHINA MANAGING ITS DEBT; 23/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE BUILDS ABOUT $1B STAKE IN LOWE’S: CNBC/DJ; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS MORE LIKELY NEXT MOVE IN THE CASH RATE WILL BE UP, NOT DOWN; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS BOARD DOES NOT SEE A STRONG CASE FOR A NEAR-TERM ADJUSTMENT OF MONETARY POLICY; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS RECENT ANNOUNCEMENT ON TARIFFS BY PRESIDENT TRUMP WAS VERY REGRETTABLE; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS AT THE MOMENT WOULD BE HELPFUL TO HAVE LOWER A$; 27/04/2018 – Lowe’s Recognizes Hub Group With Three Awards

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in South St Corp (SSB) by 62.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc sold 6,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,970 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $271,000, down from 10,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in South St Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $74.84. About 163,618 shares traded or 14.09% up from the average. South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) has declined 17.49% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.92% the S&P500. Some Historical SSB News: 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP – EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018, CAP ON INTERCHANGE FEES UNDER DURBIN AMENDMENT WILL BE IN PLACE FOR COMPANY; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP – QTRLY NET INTREST INCOME $ 128.97 MLN VS $ 97.4 MLN; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP – INCREASED QTRLY CASH DIVIDEND FOR SHAREHOLDERS TO $0.34 PER SHARE, UP $0.01 PER SHARE OVER LAST QUARTER; 05/03/2018 South State Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP – PER SHARE DIVIDEND AMOUNT HIGHER BY $0.01 PER SHARE, OR 3.0% COMPARED TO LAST QUARTER AND SAME QUARTER ONE YEAR AGO; 07/03/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP. FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 23/04/2018 – South State Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 34C/SHR FROM 33C, EST. 34C; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39; 25/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP SSB.O : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

Analysts await South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.43 per share. SSB’s profit will be $45.98M for 14.39 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by South State Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.17% EPS growth.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 6,791 shares to 9,643 shares, valued at $2.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) by 56,278 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,156 shares, and has risen its stake in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY).

More notable recent South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) news were published by: Postandcourier.com which released: “South Carolina bank chief rings opening bell at Nasdaq – Charleston Post Courier” on December 12, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) Should Be In Your Dividend Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Daily Dividend Report: HCA, CR, SSB, IBM, NBL – Nasdaq” on January 29, 2019. More interesting news about South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Brady Corp (BRC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Rapid7 Inc (RPD) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “What To Expect From Q2 Earnings Season – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019, also Reuters.com with their article: “S&P ends near flat as Citigroup results sink banks; Nasdaq hits new high – Reuters” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: Loweâ€™s, Netflix and Edison International – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lowe’s: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “9 Retail Stocks Goldman Sachs Says Are Ready to Rip – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19. WARDELL LISA W bought 250 shares worth $23,725.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Investment Counsel Incorporated owns 0.1% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 44,030 shares. Ellington Mgmt Gp Ltd Company accumulated 16,600 shares. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has 0.01% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 109,991 shares. L And S Advsrs holds 0.08% or 5,398 shares. Dorsal Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 7.52% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Crawford Investment Counsel Inc holds 0.04% or 11,200 shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno stated it has 80,000 shares. Arrowgrass Cap Prns (Us) LP reported 0.03% stake. Argent has 0.56% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 48,531 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj reported 8,000 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc has 131,773 shares for 2.34% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.23% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Wg Shaheen Assoc Dba Whitney Co accumulated 69,235 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al stated it has 19,025 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The Ontario – Canada-based Sun Life Financial has invested 0.03% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).