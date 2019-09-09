South St (SSB) Market Value Rose While Wasatch Advisors Upped by $2.54 Million Its Position; As Ingersoll Rand Plc (IR) Stock Price Rose, Bp Wealth Management Lifted Stake by $1.71 Million

Wasatch Advisors Inc increased its stake in South St Corp (SSB) by 22.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc bought 37,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 206,373 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.10 million, up from 169,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in South St Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $74.28. About 42,407 shares traded. South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) has declined 8.33% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SSB News: 07/03/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP. FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 05/03/2018 South State Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – South State 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents Increased by $266.9M; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP – EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018, CAP ON INTERCHANGE FEES UNDER DURBIN AMENDMENT WILL BE IN PLACE FOR COMPANY; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP – PER SHARE DIVIDEND AMOUNT HIGHER BY $0.01 PER SHARE, OR 3.0% COMPARED TO LAST QUARTER AND SAME QUARTER ONE YEAR AGO; 25/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP SSB.O : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 23/04/2018 – South State Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – South State Raises Dividend to 34c; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP – INCREASED QTRLY CASH DIVIDEND FOR SHAREHOLDERS TO $0.34 PER SHARE, UP $0.01 PER SHARE OVER LAST QUARTER

Bp Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand Plc (IR) by 398.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc bought 15,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 20,010 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16 million, up from 4,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Ingersoll Rand Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $121.41. About 838,800 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 23/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 14; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 15/05/2018 – RREEF Property Trust Appoints Julianna Ingersoll as President, CEO; 17/05/2018 – Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC Now Serving Ductless Customers; 23/04/2018 – lngersoll-Rand PLC expected to post earnings of 62 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 11/05/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Names Richard E. Daudelin as Treasurer; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUES UP 8 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – WORKING CAPITAL / REVENUE ON TRACK FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Adj EPS 70c; 30/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Employees Worldwide Put Sustainability in Action with Earth Day Network’s Canopy Project

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28 billion and $9.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Inphi Corp (NYSE:IPHI) by 65,060 shares to 379,598 shares, valued at $16.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 29,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 626,877 shares, and cut its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Bp Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.49B and $2.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp (NYSE:BP) by 38,053 shares to 57,654 shares, valued at $2.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lyondellbasell Ind (NYSE:LYB) by 5,499 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,301 shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB).

