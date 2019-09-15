South St (SSB) Holder Forest Hill Capital Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.83 Million as Valuation Rose; As Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Shares Rose, Amp Capital Investors LTD Has Lowered Stake by $1.75 Million

Amp Capital Investors Ltd decreased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 18.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd sold 10,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 46,799 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.00 million, down from 57,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $172.32. About 493,046 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/04/2018 – LabCorp quarterly profit falls 5.4 pct; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp, Aetna Extend, Expanded Existing Agreement; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp to Become a Preferred National Laboratory for Aetna; 26/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to Item 9 Labs Corp. and New Ticker Symbol “INLB”; 21/04/2018 – DJ Nano Labs Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTLE); 25/04/2018 – LABCORP LH.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $11.30 TO $11.70; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S: LABCORP’S DIVESTITURE OF FOOD SOLUTIONS BUSINESS IS; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – BACKLOG AT END OF QUARTER WAS $9.17 BLN FOR COVANCE DRUG DEVELOPMENT; 23/04/2018 – DJ Laboratory Corporation of America H, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LH); 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE NOW INCLUDES PROJECTED NEGATIVE IMPACT FROM ASC 606 OF ABOUT $0.20 TO $0.30 PER SHARE FOR FULL YEAR 2018

Forest Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in South St Corp (SSB) by 22.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 84,910 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.26 million, down from 109,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in South St Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $77.77. About 123,394 shares traded. South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) has declined 8.33% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SSB News: 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP – EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018, CAP ON INTERCHANGE FEES UNDER DURBIN AMENDMENT WILL BE IN PLACE FOR COMPANY; 07/03/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP. FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 34C/SHR FROM 33C, EST. 34C; 25/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP SSB.O : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP – PER SHARE DIVIDEND AMOUNT HIGHER BY $0.01 PER SHARE, OR 3.0% COMPARED TO LAST QUARTER AND SAME QUARTER ONE YEAR AGO; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39, EST. $1.42; 24/04/2018 – South State 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents Increased by $266.9M; 23/04/2018 – South State Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ South State Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSB); 24/04/2018 – South State Raises Dividend to 34c

Amp Capital Investors Ltd, which manages about $18.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canopy Growth Corp by 18,354 shares to 172,841 shares, valued at $7.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (NYSE:PNW) by 20,760 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,076 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD).

Analysts await Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.85 EPS, up 4.01% or $0.11 from last year’s $2.74 per share. LH’s profit will be $278.45M for 15.12 P/E if the $2.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.93 actual EPS reported by Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.73% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 37 investors sold LH shares while 224 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 85.95 million shares or 1.95% less from 87.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,352 were accumulated by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Cwm Limited Liability Company accumulated 473 shares or 0% of the stock. Umb Bankshares N A Mo holds 0.01% or 1,401 shares. Gargoyle Invest Advisor Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 3,519 shares or 0.67% of the stock. 38 are held by Archford Capital Strategies Lc. Ww Asset Inc, a Michigan-based fund reported 6,428 shares. Fdx Advsrs accumulated 0.02% or 2,510 shares. Smith Graham Commerce Advsr LP holds 26,970 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp owns 14,745 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 70,094 shares. Argyle Cap Mngmt invested in 0.11% or 1,607 shares. Ftb Advisors Inc owns 0.01% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 439 shares. 63,733 were reported by Aperio Gru Limited. Brinker has invested 0.11% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Chesley Taft & Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5,765 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

