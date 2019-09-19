South Mountain Merger Corp. (SMMCU)’s Financial Results Comparing With VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQ)

South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU) and VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQ) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio South Mountain Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 100.89

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of South Mountain Merger Corp. and VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South Mountain Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of South Mountain Merger Corp. shares and 48.37% of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 15.51% of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) South Mountain Merger Corp. 1.2% 1.4% 0% 0% 0% 1.4% VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 0.3% 0.59% 1.9% 6.93% 0% 5.05%

For the past year South Mountain Merger Corp. has weaker performance than VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.

Summary

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. beats South Mountain Merger Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in industrial technology, transportation, and smart mobility industries. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.