South Mountain Merger Corp. (SMMCU)’s Financial Results Comparing With TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS)

South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU) and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio South Mountain Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of South Mountain Merger Corp. and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South Mountain Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of South Mountain Merger Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 46.91% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, owned 18.91% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) South Mountain Merger Corp. 1.2% 1.4% 0% 0% 0% 1.4% TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation -0.2% 0.3% 1.82% 5.68% 0% 4.15%

For the past year South Mountain Merger Corp. has weaker performance than TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation

Summary

South Mountain Merger Corp. beats TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation on 2 of the 3 factors.