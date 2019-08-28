South Mountain Merger Corp. (SMMCU)’s Financial Results Comparing With TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS)

South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU) and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|South Mountain Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of South Mountain Merger Corp. and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|South Mountain Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of South Mountain Merger Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 46.91% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, owned 18.91% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|South Mountain Merger Corp.
|1.2%
|1.4%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.4%
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|-0.2%
|0.3%
|1.82%
|5.68%
|0%
|4.15%
For the past year South Mountain Merger Corp. has weaker performance than TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
Summary
South Mountain Merger Corp. beats TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation on 2 of the 3 factors.
