South Mountain Merger Corp. (SMMCU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDS)

South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU) and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDS), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio South Mountain Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 109.89

Table 1 demonstrates South Mountain Merger Corp. and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South Mountain Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of South Mountain Merger Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 67.93% of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) South Mountain Merger Corp. 1.2% 1.4% 0% 0% 0% 1.4% Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 0.2% 0.79% 1.79% 4.82% 0% 3.44%

For the past year South Mountain Merger Corp. has weaker performance than Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation

Summary

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation beats on 4 of the 4 factors South Mountain Merger Corp.