South Mountain Merger Corp. (SMMCU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDS)

South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU) and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDS), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|South Mountain Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.09
|109.89
Table 1 demonstrates South Mountain Merger Corp. and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|South Mountain Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of South Mountain Merger Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 67.93% of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|South Mountain Merger Corp.
|1.2%
|1.4%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.4%
|Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation
|0.2%
|0.79%
|1.79%
|4.82%
|0%
|3.44%
For the past year South Mountain Merger Corp. has weaker performance than Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation
Summary
Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation beats on 4 of the 4 factors South Mountain Merger Corp.
