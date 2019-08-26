South Mountain Merger Corp. (SMMCU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|South Mountain Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.09
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|South Mountain Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|-0.6%
|-0.6%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of South Mountain Merger Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 3.5% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 19.5% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|South Mountain Merger Corp.
|1.2%
|1.4%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.4%
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|1.76%
|2.23%
|8.4%
|0%
|0%
|4.67%
For the past year South Mountain Merger Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors South Mountain Merger Corp. beats Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.