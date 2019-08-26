South Mountain Merger Corp. (SMMCU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio South Mountain Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South Mountain Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.00% -0.6% -0.6%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of South Mountain Merger Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 3.5% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 19.5% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) South Mountain Merger Corp. 1.2% 1.4% 0% 0% 0% 1.4% Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 1.76% 2.23% 8.4% 0% 0% 4.67%

For the past year South Mountain Merger Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors South Mountain Merger Corp. beats Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.