South Mountain Merger Corp. (SMMCU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU) and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio South Mountain Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Andina Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 108.33

Table 1 demonstrates South Mountain Merger Corp. and Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU) and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South Mountain Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of South Mountain Merger Corp. shares and 50% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) South Mountain Merger Corp. 1.2% 1.4% 0% 0% 0% 1.4% Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.48% 0.97% 2.87% 0% 0% 4%

For the past year South Mountain Merger Corp. was less bullish than Andina Acquisition Corp. III.

Summary

Andina Acquisition Corp. III beats on 4 of the 4 factors South Mountain Merger Corp.