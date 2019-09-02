South Mountain Merger Corp. (SMMCU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU) and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|South Mountain Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.10
|108.33
Table 1 demonstrates South Mountain Merger Corp. and Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU) and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|South Mountain Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of South Mountain Merger Corp. shares and 50% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|South Mountain Merger Corp.
|1.2%
|1.4%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.4%
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|0.48%
|0.97%
|2.87%
|0%
|0%
|4%
For the past year South Mountain Merger Corp. was less bullish than Andina Acquisition Corp. III.
Summary
Andina Acquisition Corp. III beats on 4 of the 4 factors South Mountain Merger Corp.
