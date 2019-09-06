South Mountain Merger Corp. (SMMCU) and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA) Contrasting side by side

Since South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU) and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|South Mountain Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Tottenham Acquisition I Limited
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.20
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of South Mountain Merger Corp. and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited.
Profitability
Table 2 represents South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU) and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|South Mountain Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tottenham Acquisition I Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
South Mountain Merger Corp. and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 50.55%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 17.85% of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|South Mountain Merger Corp.
|1.2%
|1.4%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.4%
|Tottenham Acquisition I Limited
|0.29%
|0.98%
|6.31%
|0%
|0%
|3.84%
For the past year South Mountain Merger Corp. has weaker performance than Tottenham Acquisition I Limited
Summary
Tottenham Acquisition I Limited beats South Mountain Merger Corp. on 2 of the 3 factors.
Tottenham Acquisition I Limited intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology, media, telecom, education, e-commerce, health-care, and consumer goods industries with primary operations in Asia. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
