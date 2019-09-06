South Mountain Merger Corp. (SMMCU) and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA) Contrasting side by side

Since South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU) and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio South Mountain Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 10 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of South Mountain Merger Corp. and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 represents South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU) and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South Mountain Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

South Mountain Merger Corp. and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 50.55%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 17.85% of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) South Mountain Merger Corp. 1.2% 1.4% 0% 0% 0% 1.4% Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 0.29% 0.98% 6.31% 0% 0% 3.84%

For the past year South Mountain Merger Corp. has weaker performance than Tottenham Acquisition I Limited

Summary

Tottenham Acquisition I Limited beats South Mountain Merger Corp. on 2 of the 3 factors.

Tottenham Acquisition I Limited intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology, media, telecom, education, e-commerce, health-care, and consumer goods industries with primary operations in Asia. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.