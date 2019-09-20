South Mountain Merger Corp. (SMMCU) and TMSR Holding Company Limited (NASDAQ:TMSR) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU) and TMSR Holding Company Limited (NASDAQ:TMSR) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio South Mountain Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 TMSR Holding Company Limited 2 0.67 N/A -0.01 0.00

Demonstrates South Mountain Merger Corp. and TMSR Holding Company Limited earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU) and TMSR Holding Company Limited (NASDAQ:TMSR)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South Mountain Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% TMSR Holding Company Limited 0.00% -0.7% -0.4%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of South Mountain Merger Corp. shares and 0.1% of TMSR Holding Company Limited shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 81.6% of TMSR Holding Company Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) South Mountain Merger Corp. 1.2% 1.4% 0% 0% 0% 1.4% TMSR Holding Company Limited -1.5% -19.13% -22.94% 3.98% -73.53% -14.37%

For the past year South Mountain Merger Corp. had bullish trend while TMSR Holding Company Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

South Mountain Merger Corp. beats on 5 of the 7 factors TMSR Holding Company Limited.

TMSR Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the iron ore trading, wine import and resale, and Agarwood wine trading businesses; and provision of ship exchange consulting services. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Wuhan, China.