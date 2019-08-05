South Mountain Merger Corp. (SMMCU) and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKSU) Comparing side by side

South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU) and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKSU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio South Mountain Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.42 24.63

Table 1 highlights South Mountain Merger Corp. and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South Mountain Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

South Mountain Merger Corp. and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 51%. On the other hand, insiders held about 31.33% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) South Mountain Merger Corp. 1.2% 1.4% 0% 0% 0% 1.4% TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0% -0.39% 1.78% 1.08% 0% 1.78%

For the past year South Mountain Merger Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation beats on 4 of the 4 factors South Mountain Merger Corp.