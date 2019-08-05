South Mountain Merger Corp. (SMMCU) and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKSU) Comparing side by side

South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU) and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKSU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|South Mountain Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.42
|24.63
Table 1 highlights South Mountain Merger Corp. and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|South Mountain Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
South Mountain Merger Corp. and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 51%. On the other hand, insiders held about 31.33% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|South Mountain Merger Corp.
|1.2%
|1.4%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.4%
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|0%
|-0.39%
|1.78%
|1.08%
|0%
|1.78%
For the past year South Mountain Merger Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation.
Summary
TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation beats on 4 of the 4 factors South Mountain Merger Corp.
