South Mountain Merger Corp. (SMMCU) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAC) Contrasting side by side

Both South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAC) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|South Mountain Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.27
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for South Mountain Merger Corp. and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|South Mountain Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|South Mountain Merger Corp.
|1.2%
|1.4%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.4%
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|1.33%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.82%
For the past year South Mountain Merger Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
Summary
South Mountain Merger Corp. beats on 3 of the 3 factors Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
