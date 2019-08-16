South Mountain Merger Corp. (SMMCU) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAC) Contrasting side by side

Both South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAC) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio South Mountain Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for South Mountain Merger Corp. and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South Mountain Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) South Mountain Merger Corp. 1.2% 1.4% 0% 0% 0% 1.4% Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 1.33% 0% 0% 0% 0.82%

For the past year South Mountain Merger Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.

Summary

South Mountain Merger Corp. beats on 3 of the 3 factors Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.