South Mountain Merger Corp. (SMMCU) and Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCLU) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU) and Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCLU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|South Mountain Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of South Mountain Merger Corp. and Monocle Acquisition Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 has South Mountain Merger Corp. and Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|South Mountain Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of South Mountain Merger Corp. shares and 57.9% of Monocle Acquisition Corporation shares. Competitively, 29.33% are Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|South Mountain Merger Corp.
|1.2%
|1.4%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.4%
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|0.39%
|0.68%
|3.29%
|0%
|0%
|3.45%
For the past year South Mountain Merger Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Monocle Acquisition Corporation.
Summary
Monocle Acquisition Corporation beats South Mountain Merger Corp. on 3 of the 3 factors.
