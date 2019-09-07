South Mountain Merger Corp. (SMMCU) and Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCLU) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU) and Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCLU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio South Mountain Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Monocle Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of South Mountain Merger Corp. and Monocle Acquisition Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has South Mountain Merger Corp. and Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South Mountain Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of South Mountain Merger Corp. shares and 57.9% of Monocle Acquisition Corporation shares. Competitively, 29.33% are Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) South Mountain Merger Corp. 1.2% 1.4% 0% 0% 0% 1.4% Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.39% 0.68% 3.29% 0% 0% 3.45%

For the past year South Mountain Merger Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Monocle Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

Monocle Acquisition Corporation beats South Mountain Merger Corp. on 3 of the 3 factors.