South Mountain Merger Corp. (SMMCU) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI) Comparing side by side

South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|South Mountain Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.06
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of South Mountain Merger Corp. and Forum Merger II Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 has South Mountain Merger Corp. and Forum Merger II Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|South Mountain Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both South Mountain Merger Corp. and Forum Merger II Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 61.53% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|South Mountain Merger Corp.
|1.2%
|1.4%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.4%
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.1%
|0.9%
|2.02%
|4.88%
|0%
|4.66%
For the past year South Mountain Merger Corp. was less bullish than Forum Merger II Corporation.
Summary
On 2 of the 3 factors South Mountain Merger Corp. beats Forum Merger II Corporation.
