South Mountain Merger Corp. (SMMCU) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI) Comparing side by side

South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio South Mountain Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Forum Merger II Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of South Mountain Merger Corp. and Forum Merger II Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has South Mountain Merger Corp. and Forum Merger II Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South Mountain Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Forum Merger II Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both South Mountain Merger Corp. and Forum Merger II Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 61.53% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) South Mountain Merger Corp. 1.2% 1.4% 0% 0% 0% 1.4% Forum Merger II Corporation 0.1% 0.9% 2.02% 4.88% 0% 4.66%

For the past year South Mountain Merger Corp. was less bullish than Forum Merger II Corporation.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors South Mountain Merger Corp. beats Forum Merger II Corporation.