South Mountain Merger Corp. (SMMCU) and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC) Comparing side by side

As Conglomerates companies, South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU) and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio South Mountain Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 320.32

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of South Mountain Merger Corp. and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South Mountain Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0%

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) South Mountain Merger Corp. 1.2% 1.4% 0% 0% 0% 1.4% FinTech Acquisition Corp. III -0.2% 0.76% 2.37% 0% 0% 3.01%

For the past year South Mountain Merger Corp. was less bullish than FinTech Acquisition Corp. III.

Summary

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III beats on 3 of the 4 factors South Mountain Merger Corp.