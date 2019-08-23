South Mountain Merger Corp. (SMMCU) and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC) Comparing side by side

As Conglomerates companies, South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU) and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|South Mountain Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.03
|320.32
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of South Mountain Merger Corp. and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|South Mountain Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|South Mountain Merger Corp.
|1.2%
|1.4%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.4%
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|-0.2%
|0.76%
|2.37%
|0%
|0%
|3.01%
For the past year South Mountain Merger Corp. was less bullish than FinTech Acquisition Corp. III.
Summary
FinTech Acquisition Corp. III beats on 3 of the 4 factors South Mountain Merger Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.