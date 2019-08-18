South Jersey Industries (SJI) to pay $0.29 on Oct 2, 2019; XR ENERGY (XREG) Shorts Decreased By 56.85%

South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) is expected to pay $0.29 on Oct 2, 2019. (NYSE:SJI) shareholders before Sep 9, 2019 will receive the $0.29 dividend. South Jersey Industries Inc’s current price of $31.65 translates into 0.91% yield. South Jersey Industries Inc’s dividend has Sep 10, 2019 as record date. Jul 8, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $31.65. About 265,934 shares traded. South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) has risen 1.98% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SJI News: 17/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES TO OFFER UP TO $325M OF SHRS; 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC – REAFFIRMING 2018 ECONOMIC EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $1.57 TO $1.65 PER DILUTED SHARE; 07/05/2018 – South Jersey Industries 1Q EPS $1.40; 20/04/2018 – DJ South Jersey Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SJI); 10/04/2018 SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC SJI.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $29; 14/05/2018 – REG-South Jersey Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES 1Q ECONOMIC EPS $1.26, EST. 93C; 21/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within South Jersey Industries, SITO Mobile, Ormat Technologies, R; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits South Jersey Industries; 07/05/2018 – South Jersey Industries Backs FY18 Economic EPS $1.57-$1.65

XR ENERGY INC (OTCMKTS:XREG) had a decrease of 56.85% in short interest. XREG’s SI was 14,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 56.85% from 33,600 shares previously. The stock increased 12.50% or $0.0001 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0009. About 5.19 million shares traded. XR Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XREG) has 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold South Jersey Industries, Inc. shares while 46 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 74.50 million shares or 4.64% more from 71.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 0% of its portfolio in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 13,850 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Symons Mngmt has invested 0.15% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Lpl Financial Lc reported 0% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Parkside Comml Bank Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) for 191 shares. Glenmede Communications Na owns 17,755 shares. Diamond Hill Mgmt accumulated 434,654 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De invested 0% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Moreover, Kistler has 0% invested in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) for 157 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 279,512 shares. Kennedy Cap has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.01% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). M&R Management reported 300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer, a New York-based fund reported 6,640 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. South Jersey Industries has $40 highest and $3200 lowest target. $35’s average target is 10.58% above currents $31.65 stock price. South Jersey Industries had 5 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 13. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Monday, August 5.

South Jersey Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related services and products. The company has market cap of $2.92 billion. The firm engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It has a 38.83 P/E ratio. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial clients on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

More notable recent South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SJI Releases First-Ever Environmental, Social and Governance Report – GlobeNewswire” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does South Jersey Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:SJI) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SJI Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results; Reaffirms Guidance – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “South Jersey EPS misses by $0.09, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “South Jersey Industries, Inc. (SJI) CEO Mike Renna on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

XR Energy, Inc. is based in Irving,