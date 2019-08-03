South Jersey Industries (SJI) Shareholder Old Republic International Has Increased Its Position; Bruni J V & Company Raised Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Position by $321,214

Bruni J V & Company increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG) by 1.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company bought 3,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.66% . The institutional investor held 276,323 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.60M, up from 273,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in Affiliated Managers Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $81.12. About 886,093 shares traded or 53.62% up from the average. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.95% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 30/04/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS 1Q ECONOMIC EPS $3.92, EST. $3.89; 29/05/2018 – AMG Names Dalton as CEO Replacing Longtime Leader Sean Healey; 29/05/2018 – AMG SAYS HEALEY BECOMES EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 29/05/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP INC – NATHANIEL DALTON HAS ALSO BEEN APPOINTED TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 08/03/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP INC AMG.N SAYS MAY BORROW UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $65 MLN UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY; 29/05/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – TEMPORARILY SHUT DOWN CERTAIN TANTALUM MINING AND PROCESSING OPERATIONS IN BRAZIL AS A RESULT OF ONGOING NATIONAL TRUCKERS STRIKE; 17/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: AMG 334 20160172 Pediatric Migraine PK Study; 08/03/2018 – Affiliated Managers Group Enters $385M Credit Facility; 08/03/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – INTENDS TO DECLARE A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.28 PER ORDINARY SHARE OVER FINANCIAL YEAR 2017; 05/03/2018 AMG/Parade Announces Retirement Of Newspaper Relations Group Executive And Successor Appointment

Old Republic International Corp increased its stake in South Jersey Industries Inc (SJI) by 65.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp bought 472,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% . The institutional investor held 1.19 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.29M, up from 722,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in South Jersey Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $33.87. About 238,942 shares traded. South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) has risen 1.98% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SJI News: 10/04/2018 SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC SJI.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $29; 17/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC SJI.N – COMPANY EXPECTS TO ENTER INTO A FORWARD SALE AGREEMENT WITH AN AFFILIATE OF BOFA MERRILL LYNCH; 07/05/2018 – South Jersey Industries 1Q EPS $1.40; 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES REAFFIRMS ’18 ECONOMIC EARNINGS VIEW; 07/05/2018 – South Jersey Industries 1Q Economic EPS $1.26; 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES 1Q ECONOMIC EPS $1.26, EST. 93C; 14/05/2018 – REG-South Jersey Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend; 17/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES TO OFFER UP TO $325M OF SHRS; 21/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within South Jersey Industries, SITO Mobile, Ormat Technologies, R; 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC – REAFFIRMING 2018 ECONOMIC EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $1.57 TO $1.65 PER DILUTED SHARE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AMG shares while 119 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 46.02 million shares or 2.69% less from 47.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsec Fin Mgmt invested in 22,537 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.01% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 466 shares. Victory Mgmt holds 0.02% or 80,158 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company holds 0.01% or 19,868 shares. British Columbia Invest Management holds 17,580 shares. Alta Capital Management Limited stated it has 0.02% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). First Republic Management stated it has 47,832 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 150,440 shares. Amalgamated State Bank has invested 0.02% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Raymond James Assocs owns 0.03% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 156,063 shares. 1832 Asset Management LP owns 90,000 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Kiltearn Prtnrs Llp reported 972,030 shares or 2.96% of all its holdings. High Pointe Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 1.39% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.01% stake. Rmb Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 9,441 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Old Republic International Corp, which manages about $3.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Adr by 53,500 shares to 1.10 million shares, valued at $70.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 158,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 545,400 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).