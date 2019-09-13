South Jersey Industries (SJI) Holding Has Increased by Glenmede Trust Company Na; Mathes Company Upped Position in Bristol (BMY)

Glenmede Trust Company Na increased its stake in South Jersey Industries (SJI) by 62.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na bought 11,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% . The institutional investor held 28,880 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $973,000, up from 17,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in South Jersey Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $32.88. About 232,969 shares traded. South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) has risen 1.98% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SJI News: 18/04/2018 – South Jersey Industries Volume Surges Almost 13 Times Average; 21/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within South Jersey Industries, SITO Mobile, Ormat Technologies, R; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits South Jersey Industries; 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC – REAFFIRMING 2018 ECONOMIC EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $1.57 TO $1.65 PER DILUTED SHARE; 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES REAFFIRMS ’18 ECONOMIC EARNINGS VIEW; 07/05/2018 – South Jersey Industries 1Q EPS $1.40; 17/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES TO OFFER UP TO $325M OF SHRS; 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES 1Q ECONOMIC EPS $1.26, EST. 93C; 10/04/2018 SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC SJI.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $29; 14/05/2018 – REG-South Jersey Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend

Mathes Company Inc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 216.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc bought 12,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 18,859 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $855,000, up from 5,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $49.59. About 3.99 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly Chinese Population with Previously Treated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED AN IMPROVED SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN ADVANCED NSCLC IN FIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS; 24/05/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – BMS GRANTED CO NON-EXCLUSIVE, NON-TRANSFERRABLE, ROYALTY-FREE LICENSE UNDER INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY TO USE YERVOY IN TRIAL; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Janssen to Pay Bristol-Myers Upfront Sum, Regulatory Milestone Payments; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies; 28/03/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF PATIENT DOSING IN INVESTIGATOR-SPONSORED PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ITS LEAD CANDIDATE DPX-SURVIVAC USED IN COMBINATION WITH PEMBROLIZUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH DLBCL; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Partners With Janssen on Anticlotting Therapy; 03/05/2018 – Trumark Homes Nears Complete Sellout At Bristol Community In Chino Hills; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Income Cuts VF Corp, Buys More Bristol-Myers

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shares were bought by Samuels Theodore R. II.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meridian Mngmt Co owns 0.2% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 10,040 shares. Homrich & Berg holds 0.06% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 24,780 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd holds 592,891 shares. American And Management has 14,552 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Heritage Investors accumulated 126,868 shares. Swiss Retail Bank invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). North Star Inv Mngmt Corporation reported 79,613 shares. Opus Invest Management reported 0.48% stake. Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Guardian Advsr LP has 0.04% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Highlander Capital Mgmt Limited Com invested in 0.65% or 23,524 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc has 0.12% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 122,709 shares. Advisors Limited Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Hudock Cap Group Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.1% or 6,384 shares. 30,458 are held by First Hawaiian Bank.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 19 investors sold SJI shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 73.09 million shares or 1.90% less from 74.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sector Pension Board accumulated 0.06% or 203,732 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys has 0.02% invested in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) for 31,642 shares. D E Shaw & Co Inc, a New York-based fund reported 56,268 shares. 332,745 were reported by Ancora Ltd Liability Corp. Art Advsr Limited reported 12,005 shares. Intll Gru Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Lpl Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 7,476 shares. Manchester Capital Mgmt Lc owns 400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Co Can has invested 0.01% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Court Place Advisors Limited Com owns 6,050 shares. Invesco Limited accumulated 2.50 million shares. Tower Capital Limited Com (Trc) stated it has 0.01% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) for 63,487 shares. Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Ltd invested in 0.01% or 1,500 shares. Indiana-based Everence Management has invested 0.1% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI).