South Jersey Industries, Inc. (SJI) Reaches $32.66 After 3.00% Up Move; Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) Shorts Decreased By 14.71%

The stock of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.58% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $32.66. About 189,828 shares traded. South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) has risen 1.98% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SJI News: 10/04/2018 SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC SJI.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $29; 21/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within South Jersey Industries, SITO Mobile, Ormat Technologies, R; 27/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES – ON APRIL 25, CO ENTERED NOTE PURCHASE AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR ISSUANCE BY CO OF $250 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES; 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES REAFFIRMS ’18 ECONOMIC EARNINGS VIEW; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits South Jersey Industries; 17/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES TO OFFER UP TO $325M OF SHRS; 07/05/2018 – South Jersey Industries 1Q EPS $1.40; 18/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES OFFERINGS PRICES AT $29.50/SHR; 07/05/2018 – South Jersey Industries 1Q Economic EPS $1.26; 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC – REAFFIRMING 2018 ECONOMIC EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $1.57 TO $1.65 PER DILUTED SHAREThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $3.02 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 30 by Barchart.com. We have $33.64 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:SJI worth $90.60 million more.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) had a decrease of 14.71% in short interest. INO’s SI was 11.74M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 14.71% from 13.76M shares previously. With 1.09M avg volume, 11 days are for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO)’s short sellers to cover INO’s short positions. The SI to Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 13.16%. The stock decreased 4.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2.12. About 264,529 shares traded. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) has declined 32.02% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.02% the S&P500. Some Historical INO News: 25/05/2018 – INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS FILES $250M MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 11/04/2018 – INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS – CEPI WILL FUND UP TO $56 MLN TO SUPPORT CO’S PRE-CLINICAL AND CLINICAL ADVANCEMENT THROUGH PHASE 2 OF INO-4500 AND INO-4700; 21/05/2018 – INOVIO OPENS PHASE 2 TRIAL FOR VGX-3100 TO TREAT HPV; 17/05/2018 – REG-INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 31/05/2018 – Inovio CEO to Speak on Viral Epidemic Preparedness Panel at BIO International Convention; 14/03/2018 – Inovio’s DNA Immunotherapy Demonstrates Immune Response Results Key in Treating Chronic Hepatitis B Infection; 17/05/2018 – Inovio Pharmaceuticals Demonstrates PSA Stabilizing Effect of INO-5150 Immunotherapy in Phase 1b Study for Prostate Cancer; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase lll Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage lll Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 09/05/2018 – Inovio Pharma 1Q Rev $1.53M; 20/03/2018 – lnovio Closes License and Collaboration Agreement with ApolloBio To Develop and Commercialize VGX-3100 in Greater China

Among 3 analysts covering South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. South Jersey Industries has $40 highest and $3200 lowest target. $35’s average target is 7.16% above currents $32.66 stock price. South Jersey Industries had 4 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Monday, August 5. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 13.

More notable recent South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does South Jersey Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:SJI) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SJI Releases First-Ever Environmental, Social and Governance Report – GlobeNewswire” published on August 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SJI Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results; Reaffirms Guidance – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “South Jersey Industries, Inc. (SJI) CEO Mike Renna on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “South Jersey EPS misses by $0.09, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold South Jersey Industries, Inc. shares while 46 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 74.50 million shares or 4.64% more from 71.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Fin Prtn Inc accumulated 0% or 1,892 shares. Boston owns 0% invested in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) for 75,264 shares. Duncker Streett And Company Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Private Advisor Gru Ltd Liability Com accumulated 11,670 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 243,142 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kwmg Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 110 shares. Diamond Hill Cap Management accumulated 434,654 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo holds 0.32% of its portfolio in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) for 362,046 shares. Duff And Phelps Invest Management stated it has 0.72% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Voya Inv Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) for 42,650 shares. Moreover, Glenmede Tru Communications Na has 0% invested in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) for 17,755 shares. Roffman Miller Assocs Pa holds 2.03% of its portfolio in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) for 557,592 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 0.01% or 748,489 shares. Manchester Capital Ltd Liability reported 400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fil Ltd holds 0.04% or 700,000 shares.

South Jersey Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related services and products. The company has market cap of $3.02 billion. The firm engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It has a 40.07 P/E ratio. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial clients on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

Among 5 analysts covering Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has $13 highest and $7 lowest target. $10.40’s average target is 390.57% above currents $2.12 stock price. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had 11 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 22 by H.C. Wainwright. The stock of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Maxim Group given on Wednesday, March 13. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy”. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Tuesday, March 5. The firm has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright given on Wednesday, March 13.